Jets Rumors: NY Would Sign Robby Anderson to $10M Contract 'In a Heartbeat'

The New York Jets are reportedly working to tie down Robby Anderson to a new contract before he hits free agency.

According to ESPN, while the Jets would sign the wide receiver for $10 million-a-year "in a heartbeat," the 26-year-old "might be able to pull down $13 million APY on the open market."

The report noted the number of receivers available to pick up in the 2020 NFL draft "could depress the receiver market in free agency, which could help the Jets' cause."

