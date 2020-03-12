Jets Rumors: NY Would Sign Robby Anderson to $10M Contract 'In a Heartbeat'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly working to tie down Robby Anderson to a new contract before he hits free agency.

According to ESPN, while the Jets would sign the wide receiver for $10 million-a-year "in a heartbeat," the 26-year-old "might be able to pull down $13 million APY on the open market."

The report noted the number of receivers available to pick up in the 2020 NFL draft "could depress the receiver market in free agency, which could help the Jets' cause."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

