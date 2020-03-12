Selection Sunday 2020: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

John Locher/Associated Press

Fans love March Madness not only for the thrilling basketball action, but also because of the interactive component of filling out brackets.

Everybody wants to win their bracket pools and look smart among their families, friends and coworkers by having the most correct predictions. And it all gets started Sunday night, when the 68-team field for this year's NCAA tournament will be announced and the bracket will be revealed.

This year's event will be different as the games are set to be played without fans in attendance due to concern over the coronavirus. It's unclear if anything could still change after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, but for now, March Madness is still on and scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know for Selection Sunday, including which teams have already received automatic bids for the NCAA tournament and predictions for the schools that will secure the No. 1 seeds.

Selection Sunday Information

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Automatic Bids

Atlantic Sun: Liberty

Big South: Winthrop

Colonial: Hofstra

Horizon: Northern Kentucky

Ivy: Yale

Missouri Valley: Bradley

Mountain West: Utah State

Northeast: Robert Morris

Ohio Valley: Belmont

Patriot: Boston

Southern: East Tennessee State

Summit: North Dakota State

West Coast: Gonzaga

No. 1 Seed Predictions

The Big 12 is likely the only conference that is going to have multiple teams as No. 1 seeds this year, but that still depends on how things unfold during the conference tournament this week.

Kansas enters the week as the No. 1 team in the country and the top seed in the Big 12 tournament. Baylor is ranked No. 5 in the AP poll and is the No. 2 seed for the conference tourney. If things go as expected, then the Jayhawks and Bears will face off for the third time this season in the championship game.

If that happens, Kansas and Baylor should both be deserving of No. 1 seeds for the NCAA tournament, even though one won't be a conference champion because it lost to the other.

The Jayhawks enter the tournament at 28-3 and on a 16-game winning streak. None of their losses are bad ones, either, as they only fell to Duke, Villanova and Baylor during the regular season.

The Bears are 26-4, although they lost three of their last five games in the regular season. One of those came against Kansas, so that isn't a bad one. And their first loss was to Washington on Nov. 8, but that was much earlier in the season. So Baylor should still have a strong enough resume after picking up two wins in the Big 12 tournament.

For Gonzaga and Dayton to secure No. 1 seeds as mid-major teams, it should only require conference-tournament victories, which the Bulldogs have already done. Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's to win the West Coast Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

The Flyers are the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, and they won't play their first game until the quarterfinals on Friday. Dayton shouldn't have any trouble notching three victories to secure the tournament championship.

Florida State could be in the No. 1-seed conversation, especially if it wins the ACC tournament. The Seminoles are the No. 4 team in the country and own the No. 1 seed for the conference tourney.

If they can hold off teams like Virginia, Louisville and Duke, then Florida State could win the tournament title and secure a No. 1 seed for March Madness.

However, the Seminoles have tough competition to face, so expect them to lose in the championship game, if not the semifinals.

That will allow Baylor to join Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton as the No. 1 seeds for this year's NCAA tournament, as each of those teams will do what it needs to do to grab those spots.

Predictions: Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Baylor