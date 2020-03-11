Nebraska HC Fred Hoiberg Rushed to Hospital After He Appeared Ill on Sideline

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 12, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, IL - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Fred Hoiberg of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is seen during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center on February 24, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been taken to the hospital after leaving Wednesday night's Big Ten Tournament opener early because of illness.

The coach was seen with his head in his hand on the bench before leaving the arena. Assistant coach Doc Sadler coached the remainder of the game in Hoiberg's absence. 

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Hoiberg was told to go get checked out immediately after leaving the court. 

    

