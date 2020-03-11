Nebraska HC Fred Hoiberg Rushed to Hospital After He Appeared Ill on Sideline

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been taken to the hospital after leaving Wednesday night's Big Ten Tournament opener early because of illness.

The coach was seen with his head in his hand on the bench before leaving the arena. Assistant coach Doc Sadler coached the remainder of the game in Hoiberg's absence.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Hoiberg was told to go get checked out immediately after leaving the court.

