Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Wear Warm-Ups Inside Out at 2020 SheBelieves Cup

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The United States women's national soccer team wore their warm-up uniforms inside out ahead of Wednesday's clash against Japan at the SheBelieves Cup.

The decision to wear the kits backward comes after the U.S. Soccer Federation's response to the players' gender-discrimination lawsuit was released publicly. In the March filing, the USSF says that the women's team isn't as skilled as the men's team and its schedule and workload is less demanding.

One of the section titles in the filing read "WNT and MNT Players Do Not Perform Equal Work Requiring Equal Skill, Effort, and Responsibility Under Similar Working Conditions."

The response from USWNT spokesperson Molly Levinson was that the filing was sexist:

It seems likely that the USWNT's decision to turn their warm-ups inside out was a direct response to that filing.