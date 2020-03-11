Mark Emmert Says NCAA Considering Moving Final Four to Smaller Venue in Atlanta

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

National Collegiate Athletic Association President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, on intercollegiate athlete compensation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are going to look a lot different this year because of the coronavirus. 

NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday that the organization is looking at smaller venues to host the men's Final Four in Atlanta, rather than the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press. Per that report, regional sites could also be moved to smaller venues in host cities, though first-round sites will host as planned.

That follows the NCAA's announcement earlier Wednesday that the tournaments would be played without fans in attendance to combat the potential spread of the coronavirus. Only essential personnel and family will be permitted to watch the games in person:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

