Redskins Rumors: Tua Buzz 'Smoke' Amid Dan Snyder's Chase Young Infatuation

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 11, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Owner Dan Snyder of the Washington Redskins on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Washington 24 to 9. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins reportedly told Tua Tagovailoa during their meeting at last month's NFL combine that they want to take him at No. 2 overall in order to create a quarterback competition with 2019 15th overall pick Dwayne Haskins, according to Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel at the time. 

That was characterized as "smoke" in a new report Wednesday. 

"I don't think [Washington owner] Dan [Snyder] would want that," an anonymous source familiar with the organization's thinking told Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler. "He wants to give Haskins the opportunity and I think Dan is infatuated with [Ohio State defensive end] Chase Young."

Kahler added: "When Washington selected Haskins last year, many in league circles viewed it as a pick orchestrated by Snyder, and this source says that characterization is not overblown."

If Snyder had that much leverage in who the team took at No. 15 in last year's draft, there's reason to believe he will again get who he wants come April 23.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

