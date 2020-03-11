Redskins Rumors: Tua Buzz 'Smoke' Amid Dan Snyder's Chase Young Infatuation

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins reportedly told Tua Tagovailoa during their meeting at last month's NFL combine that they want to take him at No. 2 overall in order to create a quarterback competition with 2019 15th overall pick Dwayne Haskins, according to Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel at the time.



That was characterized as "smoke" in a new report Wednesday.

"I don't think [Washington owner] Dan [Snyder] would want that," an anonymous source familiar with the organization's thinking told Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler. "He wants to give Haskins the opportunity and I think Dan is infatuated with [Ohio State defensive end] Chase Young."

Kahler added: "When Washington selected Haskins last year, many in league circles viewed it as a pick orchestrated by Snyder, and this source says that characterization is not overblown."

If Snyder had that much leverage in who the team took at No. 15 in last year's draft, there's reason to believe he will again get who he wants come April 23.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.