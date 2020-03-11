Ivy League Cancels All Spring Sports Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: The Ivy League logo is displayed on chairs on the players bench during a game between the Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers at The Palestra during the semifinals of the Ivy League Basketball Tournament on March 11, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Princeton won 72-64 in overtime. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

One day after canceling the men's and women's basketball conference tournaments, the Ivy League has canceled all spring sports amid concerns about the coronavirus.

In an official statement, the Ivy League Council of Presidents voted unanimously to cancel all sporting events for the safety of fans and student-athletes:

"With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year. 
 
"Individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate."

After the Ivy League's decision, which included the option for schools to decide if winter sports teams could participate in postseason events, Harvard announced its men's hockey team will forfeit the ECAC best-of-three quarterfinal series against RPI. 

Per ESPN.com, the Cornell women's hockey team is still scheduled to take on Mercyhurst in the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Agganis Arena in Boston.

The list of sports impacted by the Ivy League's decision include lacrosse, soccer, track and field, baseball, softball and golf. 

As a result of the conference basketball tournament cancellation, the Yale men's team and Princeton women's team will receive the Ivy League's automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.  

 

