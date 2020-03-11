Robby Anderson Says He Dreamed About Playing with Tom Brady Ahead of Free Agency

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Robby Anderson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career competing against Tom Brady. He now has a dream of teaming with the legendary quarterback in 2020.

No, seriously. He actually had a dream.

Anderson appeared on SportsCenter on Wednesday, saying it would be a "dream come true" to pair with the longtime Patriots quarterback. He later tweeted to clarify he had a real dream about it:

Brady and Anderson are both slated to be unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens March 18. If Anderson's dream were to come true, it would not be with the Jets, who are committed to Sam Darnold as their long-term quarterback.

Anderson said on NFL Live on Tuesday that he wants to return to the Jets, so it's possible that dream may never come true.

"l think they definitely want me back," Anderson said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I truly do want to be back with the Jets. I love Sam (Darnold). I love my teammates, Jamal (Adams) and all those guys. I feel like there's unfinished business there that I've been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission, all in all, but it's a business."

That said, any number of potential Brady locales could also be interested in Anderson—including the Patriots, who desperately need someone with his ability to stretch the field.