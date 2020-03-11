Hans-Joachim Watzke Says Borussia Dortmund Would 'Discuss' Jadon Sancho Exit

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund wouldn't block Jadon Sancho's path if the gifted forward wanted to leave, according to club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

He addressed Sancho's future during an interview with RMC Sport (h/t Get French Football News):

"Jadon is a great, great talent, maybe the greatest talent in Europe currently of players under the age of 21. In my opinion, he has the potential to become one of the two or three best players in the world in the years to come. We are going to do our best to hold on to him for as long as possible. We have a very good relationship with him. But if one day he comes to us and says that he wants to leave the club, then we'll discuss it. But that is not our primary option. The primary option is to keep him for as long as possible."

Sancho moving would rob Dortmund of arguably the team's most talented presence in the final third. Yet there is no doubt the 19-year-old will continue to attract attention from clubs across Europe thanks to his stellar performances.

He has excelled since swapping life in the Manchester City academy for the Bundesliga in 2017. The teenager was acquired for a mere £8 million, a true bargain that once again underlined the astute nature and effectiveness of Dortmund's recruitment practices.

Sancho's form this season has translated into 17 goals and as many assists to help Dortmund to second domestically and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The numbers are the result of natural flair, close control, skill and a coolness in front of goal that belie Sancho's years.

Sancho has firmly established himself as the key man in a Dortmund forward line also populated by other match-winners, including striker Erling Haaland. Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt provide artistry from wide areas, while Marco Reus remains a talisman when fit.

Even so, it's Sancho who is being linked with the big-money moves this summer. Premier League giants are reportedly ready to come calling, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all in the frame, according to TalkSport's Billy Hawkins.

Sancho would be an asset for any member of the trio, while Dortmund would get to make a significant profit on their original investment. Bild (h/t MailOnline's James Gant) reported the England international's price tag would be upwards of £120 million.

Stumping up the fee won't be the only challenge facing keen suitors, though. Interested clubs would also have to meet personal terms believed to be in excess of £200,000 per week, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

The cost of a deal may seem prohibitive, but few young players are proving themselves at the top level of European competition as well as Sancho. Dortmund's model relies on developing stars and cashing in, so any club ready to meet these demands will likely be able to tempt Sancho into accelerating the next step in his career development.