Robby Anderson Rumors: Jets WR Expected to 'Really Get Paid Big' in Free Agency

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is reportedly expected to get "paid big" when he becomes an unrestricted free agent March 18.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported Wednesday the "generational WR class" in the 2020 draft will likely suppress the amount of spending at the position in free agency, but Anderson and the Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper are still expected to land lucrative contracts.

The Jets wideout is predicted to command between $12 million and $15 million annually on the open market, per Pelissero.

Anderson said Tuesday on ESPN's NFL Live he'd prefer to remain with New York.

"I think they definitely want me back," he said. "I truly do want to be back with the Jets. I love Sam (Darnold). I love my teammates, Jamal (Adams) and all those guys. I feel like there's unfinished business there that I've been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission, all in all, but it's a business."‬

Anderson is coming off a solid 2019 season, recording 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns. His best statistical campaign came in 2017 when he registered 63 receptions for 941 yards and seven scores.

The 26-year-old Temple product has also proved highly durable, appearing in 62 of a possible 64 regular-season games across four NFL seasons.

Whether the Jets can afford to meet financial demands that could reach $15 million is unclear.

They already rank 10th in spending at wide receiver for 2020 with $24 million committed to nine potential Darnold targets, per Spotrac.

Although the Jets do have $56.1 million in projected cap space, they have more pressing needs along the offensive line and in the defensive front seven. Filling those holes is probably going to eat up a vast majority of that financial flexibility.

Anderson should generate ample interest from elsewhere with several teams, including the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders, looking to upgrade at receiver in the offseason.