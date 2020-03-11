Akron Diving Coach Chris Medvedeff Resigns; Allegedly Filmed Female Students

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

University of Akron head diving coach Chris Medvedeff resigned March 4 after the school suspended him the previous day when it opened an investigation into allegations he secretly filmed female students.

Sean McDonnell of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Tuesday a report filed by the University of Akron Police states Medvedeff is accused of secretly recording seven women between the ages of 18 and 22 in the school's recreation center from Oct. 5 to Feb. 29.

The investigation is ongoing despite his resignation from the school. He hasn't been charged in the case and didn't respond to the Akron Beacon Journal's request for comment.

Robin Goist of Cleveland.com noted Medvedeff, 54, was the Zips diving coach for more than 20 years, but his school profile page has already been removed.

A spokesperson told Goist the university is "not at liberty" to discuss further details.