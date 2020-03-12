Bracketology 2020: Answering the Biggest Questions on the NCAA Tournament Field

0 of 7

Sam Craft/Associated Press

We sent up the Twitter bat signal for bracketology questions for the men's NCAA tournament, and you guys answered the call.

Each of these questions was submitted to me by a reader/follower, and each one pertains to unknowns for the next few days.

Let me first say that this is one of my favorite pieces to do every year. Some people just type out their thoughts on sports, throw them out into the world and couldn't care less about what happens from there. However, I enjoy the interaction, especially with people who are legitimately curious about how the tangled web of conference tournament results could impact particular teams.

I'll hit on a couple bubble teams. I'll discuss teams battling for position on the top four seed lines. I'll even address a particular strength of schedule concern. But I wouldn't be able to do any of it without you guys. So thanks for the questions, and I hope you all enjoy the ever-loving chaos coming our way on Thursday and Friday.

If you have any more questions along the way that can be answered in 280 characters or fewer, I'll have a Twitter tab open somewhere on my three monitors.

One final thought before we dive in: There were several questions about North Carolina and what would happen if the last-place Tar Heels miraculously win the ACC tournament.

Unfortunately, this had to be submitted for edits several hours before their game against Syracuse began, and it didn't make sense to put together a long-winded response in case they lost. (Which they did.) But just to address any other possible long-shot bid projections, I'll just point out that Oregon earned a No. 12 seed last year for winning the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 6 seed, finishing with 23 wins and a NET ranking of 51.