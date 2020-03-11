Austin Ekeler Says Tom Brady Would Be 'A Good Fit' with Chargers in Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said Tuesday that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would be a "good fit" for the organization in free agency.

Ekeler, who recently signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract extension with the Bolts, referenced the departures of quarterback Philip Rivers and offensive lineman Russell Okung as a key reason Brady's leadership would be welcomed in L.A.

"It's an opportunity for people to step up, but if you bring a guy like Tom Brady in the room, he's been there, done that," Ekeler said on the NFL Network's Total Access (via CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr). "He's already got the leadership qualities, and he's already proven that he's a winner. So hey, let's build something around that, too."

                         

