Kylian Mbappe in PSG Squad for Borussia Dortmund Clash After Coronavirus Testing

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is in the squad for Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League clash at home to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday following concerns he may not play due to illness.

ESPN's Jonathan Johnson reported Mbappe had officially been included in the squad for the second leg of the round-of-16 tie, which sees PSG trailing 2-1 on aggregate:

Paris police confirmed on Monday the round-of-16 second leg at the Parc des Princes will be played behind closed doors, per the Guardian's Marcus Christenson.

TF1 (h/t Get French Football News) reported Mbappe, 21, had been tested for coronavirus on Tuesday but that the results came back negative. He returned to training on Wednesday morning.

Concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 have risen in France in recent days. L'Equipe and Le Parisien (h/t Julien Pretot of Reuters, via Eurosport UK) reported the Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Lyon—which was scheduled for April 4—was postponed after the clubs chose to not play in an empty stadium.

Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday that Mbappe had been unable to train for two days because of illness and a decision would be made on Wednesday regarding his involvement against Dortmund:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored five goals and recorded five assists in six Champions League outings this season.

Mbappe was a key contributor in PSG's equaliser at the Westfalenstadion (U.S. viewers only):

Neymar's goal wasn't enough to prevent a first-leg defeat in Germany, however, after Erling Haaland hit back to score his second of the match from outside the PSG box (U.S. only):

Les Parisiens are targeting their first Champions League quarter-final berth in four years, having exited at this stage of the competition in each of the past three campaigns.

French football writer Jeremy Smith was in no doubt as to the more valuable piece of PSG's puzzle between world-record signing Neymar and Mbappe, who is seven years his team-mate's junior:

Mbappe has scored 30 goals in 32 total appearances for his club this season and could yet break the career-best tally of 39 goals he managed in 43 outings last term.

PSG will hope their star forward is fit enough to feature from the first whistle in their bid to reverse the deficit against Dortmund, who hope to make the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2017.