John Barnes: Jadon Sancho Would 'Sit on the Bench' If He Joined Liverpool

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes Jadon Sancho would have to sit on the bench if he moved to the Reds in the summer.

Sancho is hot property at the moment, and as the transfer window edges closer into view, the Borussia Dortmund starlet is being subject to intensifying speculation regarding his future.

Liverpool are one of a number of high-profile teams to be linked with the England international. However, Barnes doesn't think the winger would be able to dislodge Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino from the starting XI at Anfield, per BonusCodeBets (h/t James Westwood of Goal):

"If Jadon Sancho is willing to come to Liverpool and not play every week and sit on the bench, then absolutely he should come to Liverpool. But I always tell young players to be careful and play at a high level for four-five years before moving to a bigger club.

" ... I would advise Jadon Sancho to develop more and show that level of consistency before he is going to be put under a lot of pressure by being a £100 million player playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Barnes also spoke about RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool, saying the forward "would be good competition for Mane or Salah."

According to Adrian Kajumba and Dominic King of the Daily Mail, Liverpool have already been in discussions with Dortmund regarding Sancho, with the Bundesliga side said to value the England sensation at around £100 million.

Given the numbers the teenager is consistently posting, it's not a shock that Dortmund want so much. Per OptaFranz, the winger is enjoying an incredible season from a creative perspective:

BT Sport Football looked at some of the 19-year-old's best moments of the 2019-20 campaign so far:

Liverpool's attacking trio operate with fluidity, speed and intensity, all traits that would suit Sancho. Breaking into that exceptional triumvirate would undoubtedly be a challenge for any potential new signing, though.

After all, the position Sancho operates in, on the right flank, is occupied by Mohamed Salah at Liverpool typically. The Egyptian has established himself as one of the best players on the planet during his time on Merseyside and has hit top form in recent weeks.

B/R Football put his goalscoring into context:

Sancho would surely get plenty of minutes, though, especially with Liverpool involved in so many competitions. At times, manager Jurgen Klopp has fielded either Xherdan Shaqiri or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with the illustrious trio, meaning the England international could even make up part of a quartet.

For Sancho, the next step in his career will be a crucial one, as he'll be under more scrutiny and increased pressure after a big-money move. Jurgen Klopp's reputation for improving players and the brand of football the Reds play will make them an attractive option.