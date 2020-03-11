Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick: Managers Must Have 'Veto Power' on Transfers

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Bayern Munich interim manager Hansi Flick believes a head coach needs "veto power" when it comes to transfers.

Flick was appointed as manager earlier in the campaign following the sacking of Niko Kovac, and he has helped turn the team's campaign around. As yet, it's not been confirmed whether he will extend his contract beyond the season or if Bayern will look for a different coach.

Speaking to Bild (h/t Goal), Flick spoke about potential future recruitment and what he considers to be important when constructing a squad:

"Concerning new signings and reinforcements, a coach has to have veto power in my view. It is important to have the right eye for it—and also even the possibility of rejecting proposals."

Under Flick, Bayern have moved into a position of strength at the summit of the German top flight, with their 2-0 win over Augsburg putting them four points clear of Borussia Dortmund in second place:

Like the majority of high-profile European clubs, Bayern have a director of football in place in Hasan Salihamidzic, who oversees the team's transfer business.

Salihamidzic has occupied the position since since July 2017. During that time, he's seen Carlo Ancelotti, Jupp Heynckes, Kovac and Flick all have spells in charge.

The director of football was recently asked about a number of key players at Bayern who have contracts expiring at the end of next season, including Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara. He said the focus is on the football at the moment, though.

According to Christian Falk of Bild, Flick is already plotting some moves in the summer:

If he was to be given the job on a full-time basis, it would be deserved, as the former Germany assistant coach has helped reignite Bayern's season. Per OptaFranz, only ex-Bayern boss Pep Guardiola has had a better start to his managerial career in the Bundesliga:

Not only are Bayern in a commanding position in the Bundesliga, they have a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg.

The summer is poised to be a busy time in terms of transfers for Bayern. Goalkeeper Alex Nubel has already agreed to join from Schalke, while they were strongly linked with a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane earlier in the season.