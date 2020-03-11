Virgil van Dijk Wants 'Passion and Hard Work' Against 'Fantastic' Atletico

Virgil van Dijk wants Liverpool to show "a lot of passion and hard work" when they host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday hoping to reverse a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16. 

Jurgen Klopp's defending European champions lost 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in late February, their first defeat across all competitions in three months.

Van Dijk, 28, called Atletico "a fantastic side," and he called on Liverpool to rise to the occasion, per Sky Sports:

"We couldn't give any chances away against Barcelona, either. We will go with the same mindset as always. Hopefully win the game and play good football, but first and foremost, we have to deliver a lot of passion and hard work.

"We have to get everyone going from the first second to the last. Things can happen and they could be the better team but we all want to show why we want to go through with our qualities and deserve to be in the next round.

"Atletico will be tough, they are a fantastic side. They are one of the best in how they play. They are aggressive, and they have fantastic players who can hurt you on the break too."

The Reds defender referred back to Liverpool's semi-final comeback win at home to Barcelona last season when they lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou before pulling off a historic upset to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Klopp's side went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final at Atletico's home ground and seal their first European title since 2005.

Saul Niguez scored the only goal at the Wanda Metropolitano to give Los Rojiblancos a first-leg advantage over Liverpool last month (U.S. viewers only):

Klopp was defiant in his message following that defeat—the first of three losses in the space of four games for Liverpool—and hinted at the tough test awaiting Diego Simeone's men when they visit Anfield:

Van Dijk added: "It is what it is. We have to deal with that. We have to be grown men about it, take it on the chin and show the world why we deserve to be where we are and why we deserve to still be in the Champions League."

The Merseysiders retain an imperious home record despite the recent drop in form. They're unbeaten in 42 home games—the last time they lost at Anfield was a 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea in September 2018—and Saturday's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth set a new English top-flight record of 22 straight home wins.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the second leg due to injury, although Klopp confirmed captain Jordan Henderson will be back to play some role on Wednesday, per Goal's Jack Sear:

Liverpool dominated with almost 75 per cent of the possession in Madrid but somehow failed to record a shot on target, per WhoScored.com, though Atleti may struggle to implement the same strategy at Anfield.

The Mirror's David Maddock provided comment from Klopp regarding what is required from his side if they're to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for a third consecutive season:

Liverpool know they must win in order to extend their European campaign—and by at least two goals to advance after 90 minutes—while keeping a clean sheet will be a priority after they failed to score away.

