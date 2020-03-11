March Madness 2020: Top Bracketology Predictions from Around the Web

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

As Selection Sunday nears, most bracketology experts are in agreement on which four teams would currently be the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament.

That group includes Kansas, the current No. 1 team in the country, along with its Big 12 rival Baylor and a pair of mid-major teams, Gonzaga and Dayton. Of course, conference championship week could change those projections completely as tournament losses could push these schools to a lower seeding.

It's a little less clear which bubble teams would currently be in March Madness and which ones would be left out.

Here's a look at what top bracketology experts are projecting as the NCAA Tournament gets closer.

Predictions from Around the Web

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com

No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Dayton, Gonzaga

Last four in: Stanford, Indiana, Texas, N.C. State

First four out: Richmond, Xavier, Wichita State, Memphis

Next four out: Mississippi State, Tulsa, Purdue, Northern Iowa

Lunardi goes deep with his bubble projections, as he lists the first eight teams that are currently out of the NCAA Tournament. His group includes the mid-major bubble teams, while he put four Power Five schools as his last teams in.

Richmond is 24-7, but it's missing a huge quality win on its resume. The Spiders lost their only two games against ranked opponents this season, falling to Dayton and Auburn. However, they've yet to play in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, so there's still time for them to make their way in, especially if they beat the Flyers in that.

Northern Iowa may have a tough time getting in as it lost to Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Panthers are going to have to hope that a lot of the other bubble teams also lose early in their conference tourneys for them to have a shot at moving in.

Texas is a team that some experts currently have outside of the NCAA Tournament, but Lunardi is including the Longhorns, who are 19-12 and ended the regular season with five wins in six games.

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com

No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Dayton, Gonzaga

Last four in: Rutgers, UCLA, Richmond, Wichita State

First four out: Texas, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, N.C. State

Unlike Lunardi, Palm has Richmond and Wichita State currently in the NCAA Tournament.

The Shockers are 23-8 heading into the AAC Tournament. Their only win over a ranked team came against Memphis on Jan. 9, but they later lost to the Tigers on March 5. A strong showing during its conference tournament could be enough to officially put Wichita State in the NCAA Tournament.

Palm has Mississippi State close to getting in but just missing out. The Bulldogs have 11 losses, but they also have had some solid wins and played close games against Villanova and Kentucky. Whether or not Mississippi State can push its way in likely depends on how it fares in the SEC Tournament.

While Lunardi had Texas and N.C. State making the NCAA Tournament, Palm has both of those schools just out for the time being.

Scott Gleeson, USA Today

No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Dayton, Gonzaga

Last four in: Texas Tech, Richmond, Stanford, N.C. State

First four out: Cincinnati, UCLA, Northern Iowa, Texas

The experts are currently divided on Texas Tech. While Lunardi had the Red Raiders firmly in, Palm has them out. Gleeson isn't as high on them as Lunardi is, but he still has them in March Madness.

Texas Tech is 18-13 after losing four straight games and five of its last seven to end the regular season. It was a tough stretch, but the Red Raiders own a win over Louisville and played close games against Kansas, Baylor and Kentucky.

Gleeson is in agreement on Northern Iowa missing the tournament, while he also put Texas on the outside of the bubble.

Cincinnati and UCLA are also just outside of the tournament in this projection. The Bearcats are 20-10 entering the AAC Tournament, while the Bruins are 19-12 heading into the Pac-12 Tournament.

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Dayton, Gonzaga

Last five in: Xavier, Stanford, Richmond, Wichita State, Texas

First five out: UCLA, Northern Iowa, Cincinnati, N.C. State, Purdue

Perhaps most noteworthy among Miller's projections is the inclusion of Xavier, which experts have differing opinions on at this time.

The Musketeers are 19-12 after they lost back-to-back games to end the regular season. They have to play early in the Big East Tournament, as they play their first game against DePaul in the opening round Wednesday night.

If Xavier is going to make a run to the end of its conference tournament, it will take four wins as it was one of the bottom four teams in the Big East during the regular season.