Ziaire Williams Caps Comeback to Lead Bronny, Zaire, Sierra Canyon over Etiwanda

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Ziaire Williams' knocked down a mid-range buzzer-beater to help Sierra Canyon overcome a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit and defeat Etiwanda 63-61 in the semifinals of the California state boys basketball championship Tuesday.

Sierra Canyon, which trailed by 11 with fewer than three minutes remaining, closed the game on a 13-0 run. BJ Boston scored seven of his game-high 26 points during that stretch.

Per freelance prep writer Jack Pollon, Williams scored 17, Amari Bailey and Harold Yu each had seven, and Shy Odom scored six.

As for Williams, he spoke about the shot postgame.

"That shot is my go-to," Williams said per Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News. "My dribble pull up, going to my left. I just let it fly."

Sierra Canyon had faced (and beaten) Etiwanda twice before the state playoffs. Tyree Campbell had 19 points for Etiwanda, which finished a great season 30-4.

The Trailblazers also feature LeBron James Jr. (Bronny James) and Zaire Wade. James is the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, and Wade is the oldest son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Both players have made numerous contributions this season on both ends en route to Sierra Canyon's 30-4 record and second-place ranking in MaxPreps' national rankings.

The Trailblazers, who are competing in the state's top division (Open), will now face the winner of Sheldon vs. Bishop O'Dowd on Saturday in Sacramento for the championship.

The Sheldon-Bishop O'Dowd game will take place Thursday.