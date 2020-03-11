Players Championship 2020: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is looking to join elite company this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Only six golfers have won the Players Championship multiple times. The last one to achieve the feat was Tiger Woods, as he lifted the trophy for the second time in 2013. The only golfer to win the event three times was Jack Nicklaus.

No golfer has won the Players Championship in back-to-back years, which McIlroy has the chance to do after winning the event last year.

It's sure to be an exciting four days, with many of the world's top golfers set to compete in what is arguably the most prestigious non-major tournament. The winner receives $2.7 million of the overall prize money amount of $15 million, the most of any PGA event.

Here's a look at the TV schedule for this year's Players Championship, followed by the complete list of tee times for Thursday's opening round.

2020 Players Championship TV Schedule

Thursday, March 12

First round, noon-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Friday, March 13

Second round, noon-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Saturday, March 14

Third round, 1-6 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, March 15

Final round, noon-5 p.m. ET, NBC

Thursday Tee Times

7:40 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Brian Harman, Rory Sabbatini, Sepp Straka

Hole 10: Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Denny McCarthy

7:51 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale

Hole 10: Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay

8:02 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson

Hole 10: Jhonattan Vegas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace

8:13 a.m. ET

Hole 1: J.B. Holmes, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour

Hole 10: Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

8:24 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

Hole 10: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

8:35 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Chez Reavie, Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger

Hole 10: Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

8:46 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Jim Herman, Sung Kang, Louis Oosthuizen

Hole 10: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

8:57 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway

Hole 10: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Paul Casey

9:08 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Pat Perez

Hole 10: Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari

9:19 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Russell Knox

Hole 10: Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell

9:30 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer

Hole 10: Branden Grace, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

9:41 a.m. ET

Hole 1: Adam Hadwin, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hole 10: Chesson Hadley, Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge

12:45 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Luke List, Carlos Ortiz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Hole 10: Retief Goosen, Talor Gooch, Sam Ryder

12:56 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger

Hole 10: Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond

1:07 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez

Hole 10: Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird, Wyndham Clark

1:18 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff

Hole 10: Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter

1:29 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

Hole 10: Brendon Todd, Sebastian Munoz, Ryan Palmer

1:40 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

Hole 10: Kevin Kisner, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett

1:51 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

Hole 10: Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan, Billy Horschel

2:02 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood

Hole 10: C.T. Pan, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim

2:13 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson

Hole 10: Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise

2:24 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Kevin Na, Jason Day, Patton Kizzire

Hole 10: Chris Stroud, Nick Watney, Byeong Hun An

2:35 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Emiliano Grillo, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Roger Sloan

Hole 10: Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III

2:46 p.m. ET

Hole 1: Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard

Hole 10: Mackenzie Hughes, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Erik van Rooyen

Obviously, the group that includes McIlroy is one to watch in the opening round of this year's event. But it's an even more must-see group with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka also teeing off alongside him in the afternoon at the first hole.

If the Northern Irishman doesn't win the tournament, then Rahm is another favorite heading into the event. He is No. 2 in the PGA Tour rankings behind McIlroy, one spot ahead of Koepka at No. 3.

Before McIlroy took over the No. 1 ranking, Koepka held it last year. So Rahm, who has finished in the top 10 at four of his last five tournaments, will have some tough competition on the green with him, which could drive him to play his best.

"I might have something to prove besides just good golf," Rahm said, according to Randall Mell of GolfChannel.com. "It’s exciting."

Although Koepka has struggled of late, finishing no better than 43rd over his last five tournaments and missing the cut or withdrawing three times, he could get back on track with a strong showing at the Players.

The 29-year-old often performs well on the biggest stages, as he's finished fourth or better in six of his last seven major tournaments, which includes three wins over that stretch.

If you're looking for a morning group to watch, the one featuring Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth is the one to follow.

Thomas is No. 4 in the PGA Tour rankings, while Fowler won the Players in 2015 and Spieth has won three major tournaments in his career. These are three golfers who have the potential to be at the top of the leaderboard early and perhaps be at the front of the pack when the afternoon groups begin to tee off.

Of course, there could be some surprise performances that cause a different group to become must-see action, but we won't know which ones until the opening round gets underway Thursday.