LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Beat Mavericks Despite Luka Doncic Dropping 38 Points

The San Antonio Spurs don't have a Luka Doncic-level star, but they were able to get by with the sum of their parts Tuesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a team-high 24 points as one of seven Spurs in double figures, leading San Antonio to a 119-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but stormed back with an all-around team effort. Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills were each in double figures off the bench, while Aldridge led a foursome of starters in double figures that included Trey Lyles, Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, couldn't keep up despite a 38-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist effort from Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis turned in one of his worst games of the season, finishing with nine points and 12 rebounds on 4-of-15 shooting.

Dallas has now dropped two straight and is three games behind the Houston Rockets in the loss column for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The Spurs are three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed.

