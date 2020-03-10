LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Beat Mavericks Despite Luka Doncic Dropping 38 Points

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, guards San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs don't have a Luka Doncic-level star, but they were able to get by with the sum of their parts Tuesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a team-high 24 points as one of seven Spurs in double figures, leading San Antonio to a 119-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but stormed back with an all-around team effort. Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills were each in double figures off the bench, while Aldridge led a foursome of starters in double figures that included Trey Lyles, Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, couldn't keep up despite a 38-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist effort from Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis turned in one of his worst games of the season, finishing with nine points and 12 rebounds on 4-of-15 shooting.

Dallas has now dropped two straight and is three games behind the Houston Rockets in the loss column for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The Spurs are three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is Kyrie a Coach Killer?

    We look at whether Irving's reputation is legit ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Kyrie a Coach Killer?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Understands Safety Comes First

    LBJ says he would be disappointed playing without fans, but 'you gotta listen to the people that are keeping track of what's going on'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Understands Safety Comes First

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lacob: Warriors 'Have Much More Revenue' Than Lakers, Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lacob: Warriors 'Have Much More Revenue' Than Lakers, Knicks

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs HC Gets New Contract

    Cleveland and J.B. Bickerstaff agree to multiyear deal after he took over as head coach last month

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs HC Gets New Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report