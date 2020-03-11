ACC Tournament 2020: Betting Tips for Round 2 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

One of the best big men in college basketball gets a chance to show off his talents to a national audience during the second round of the 2020 ACC tournament.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward John Mooney ranks second in Division I in rebounding and has been a double-double machine.

Mike Brey's side tips off the evening session in Greensboro, North Carolina against the Boston College Eagles, a matchup that occurs before the North Carolina Tar Heels and Syracuse Orange square off in a battle of two of the ACC's biggest name programs.

The Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers kick off Wednesday's slate at the Greensboro Coliseum and they will be followed by the NC State Wolfpack and Pittsburgh Panthers.

ACC Tournament 2nd Round Schedule and Odds

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Clemson (-3) (Noon, ESPN) (Over/Under: 132)

No. 13 Pittsburgh vs. No. 5 NC State (-4) (Approximately 2:30 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 136.5)

No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (-9.5) (7 p.m., ESPN2) (O/U: 140.5)

No. 14 North Carolina (-2.5) vs. No. 6 Syracuse (Approx. 9:30 p.m., ESPN2) (O/U: 148)

Betting Tips

Boston College vs. Notre Dame (Under 140.5)

Notre Dame eked out a 62-61 win over Boston College when the two sides last met February 26.

In that contest, Mooney scored 22 points and brought down 12 rebounds, but the Fighting Irish needed to come back from a seven-point halftime deficit to win.

Notre Dame has recently run into a low-scoring trend against some of the worst teams in the ACC.

In a February 9 win over Clemson, the Fighting Irish managed 61 points and they scored 64 to close out the regular season versus the Virginia Tech Hokies, who were knocked out Tuesday by North Carolina.

The second half of the Notre Dame-Boston College game only produced 48 points, so even if they get off to a fast start, there is potential for the scoring to slow down.

The two sides also combined to go 16-for-57 from three-point range, which is not a promising sign when you need both squads to score close to 70 points for the over to be in play.

Since the Fighting Irish struggled for a half with Boston College last time around, the 9.5-point spread may be too much.

With Mooney being one of the few consistent point producers on the floor, the under may have the best value.

Mooney averages 16.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game and racked up five double-doubles in his final six regular-season games.

The concern for Notre Dame is which players support Mooney. Prentiss Hubb had a single-digit point total in two of his previous three appearances and T.J. Gibbs failed to hit the 10-point mark twice in the last four.

Boston College guards Derryck Thornton and Jay Heath might be able to help the total, but they combined for 24 points in the loss to Notre Dame.

If some of those trends extend into Wednesday, the under could hit in a close battle.

Miami (+3.5) vs. Clemson

It is hard to put much faith in both Miami and Clemson after their poor regular-season finishes.

Clemson fell in three of its last four contests, but the one victory in that span was an upset of the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hurricanes put up a similar mark with their only win over the last four contests coming over the Syracuse Orange.

Jim Larranaga's side owns a head-to-head win over Clemson from a December 31 overtime bout, and it has the slightest bit of momentum from winning Saturday in the extra frame against Syracuse.

Senior Dejan Vasiljevic could be the X-factor for Miami, as he is coming off a 17-point showing and had 15 points in the first meeting with Clemson.

Look for him and Isaiah Wong to be the main threats to the Clemson defense. Wong recorded three 20-plus-point performances in February and picked up 17 versus Syracuse.

Even though Clemson has the better resume with wins over Florida State, the Duke Blue Devils and Louisville Cardinals, it has been inconsistent for stretches as well.

Brad Brownell's squad has not been great away from its home arena either, as it possesses a 3-8 road mark.

No matter which squad comes out on top in this game, it is likely to leave Greensboro Thursday following a meeting with No. 1 seed Florida State.

