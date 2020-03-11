Spencer Dinwiddie Leads Nets to Win vs. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be turning the corner.

Brooklyn defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 on Tuesday at Staples Center, improving to 30-34 on the year. Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert spearheaded the latest win for a team that is now 3-1 in its last four games following its third straight victory.

Los Angeles was rolling with an 11-1 mark in its previous 12 contests, but it fell to 49-14 with the loss.

Dinwiddie put the Nets up for good with a pull-up jumper on the elbow in the final minute, and the Lakers' two stars both missed open looks on the final possession. LeBron James had a chance to force overtime with a layup, while Anthony Davis had a chance to win with a three-pointer, but both missed.

Notable Player Stats

BKN G Spencer Dinwiddie: 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds

BKN G Caris LeVert: 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals

BKN G Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: 13 points

LAL F LeBron James: 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists

LAL F Anthony Davis: 26 points and eight rebounds

Spencer Dinwiddie Ends Lakers' Momentum

It is hard to script more regular-season momentum than what the Lakers had entering Tuesday.

In their last two games, they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, who have the best record in the league and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the L.A. Clippers, who could be the Lakers' primary threat in the West and boast reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Their recent hot streak left them a mere 2.5 games behind Milwaukee for the NBA's best record and home-court advantage in a potential Finals matchup. The Bucks are trending in the wrong direction with three straight losses and Antetokounmpo sidelined because of a knee injury, and home-court advantage could be critical considering the home team won each of the two regular-season matchups between the teams.

Tuesday was a golden opportunity for Los Angeles to make up ground against an Eastern Conference foe that entered play five games under .500.

Dinwiddie had other plans, though, and exploded for 16 points in the first half alone. Two of those came when he blew past Davis and dunked over the big man for a head-turning and-1, and his ability to facilitate when the defense collapsed helped the visitors build a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter.

It wasn't just Dinwiddie, as LeVert attacked the basket and battled on the boards while Luwawu-Cabarrot provided a scoring spark off the bench.

Brooklyn's defense also did a solid job of blitzing Los Angeles' second unit, which was responsible for 10 of the team's 14 turnovers. That gave the Nets something of a cushion when James shifted into takeover mode and assisted a Davis three, scored inside the arc and found AD for another three to tie the game and set up the dramatic finish.

It was Dinwiddie who drilled the game-winning shot, though, as neither Lakers star was able to deliver in the clutch.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Thursday when the Lakers host the Houston Rockets and the Nets are at the Golden State Warriors.