MAC, Big West Basketball Tournaments to Be Closed to Fans Because of Coronavirus

The Mid-American Conference and Big West Conference women's and men's basketball tournaments will go on as scheduled but without most spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak, per a pair of league statements Tuesday.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic posted the MAC statement, which noted the personnel allowed in the building:

The Big West announced their decision soon afterward:

The MAC tournaments will take place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Big West tournaments will occur at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

