MAC, Big West Basketball Tournaments to Be Closed to Fans Because of Coronavirus

MAC, Big West Basketball Tournaments to Be Closed to Fans Because of CoronavirusMarch 10, 2020
The Mid-American Conference and Big West Conference women's and men's basketball tournaments will go on as scheduled but without most spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak, per a pair of league statements Tuesday.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic posted the MAC statement, which noted the personnel allowed in the building:
Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini
BREAKING: The MAC bball tournaments in will be closed to the public. "Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournaments." https://t.co/2Hbq6BxB1W
The Big West announced their decision soon afterward:
The MAC tournaments will take place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Big West tournaments will occur at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Bracketology LIVE 📝
@KerranceJames' real-time seed and region projections for all 68 teams ➡️