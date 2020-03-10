MAC, Big West Basketball Tournaments to Be Closed to Fans Because of Coronavirus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 10, 2020

Honda Center is photographed on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Mid-American Conference and Big West Conference women's and men's basketball tournaments will go on as scheduled but without most spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak, per a pair of league statements Tuesday.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic posted the MAC statement, which noted the personnel allowed in the building:

The Big West announced their decision soon afterward:

The MAC tournaments will take place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Big West tournaments will occur at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bracketology LIVE 📝

    @KerranceJames' real-time seed and region projections for all 68 teams ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Bracketology LIVE 📝

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Why KU Star Needs Final 4 Run

    Azubuike’s NBA future is murky. He’s seen his mom once since 2014. How that could change if Kansas makes Final Four ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Why KU Star Needs Final 4 Run

    Matthew Foley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ivy League Cancels Tournaments

    Basketball tournaments canceled due to the coronavirus; Yale will represent the Ivy in the men's NCAA tourney

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ivy League Cancels Tournaments

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Petition Started to Reinstate Ivy League Tourney

    Change.org petition started in response to anger over cancellation of 2020 tournament due to coronavirus

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Petition Started to Reinstate Ivy League Tourney

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report