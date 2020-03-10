Tom Brady Rumors: Patriots Dealing with 'Air of Uncertainty' over QB's Decision

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The headlining question looming over the NFL once free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET March 18 will be one that has never materialized before.

Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next season?

ESPN's Mike Reiss provided an update on the 42-year-old's future Tuesday, using the phrase "air of uncertainty" and reporting Brady and the Patriots are "no closer to an agreement":

This would be Brady's first time as a free agent since the Patriots drafted him in the sixth round (199th overall) in 2000. The future Hall of Famer has had a record-breaking career, led by an unparalleled six Super Bowl titles.

The three-time league MVP has thrown for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns with 179 interceptions and has a 219-64 record. Brady ranks second only to Drew Brees in career passing yards and career passing touchdowns.

After all that, it's hard to imagine Brady's last pass as a Patriot could be the pick-six he threw to Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan with nine seconds left in the AFC Wild Card Round last season—sealing the Titans' 20-13 upset over New England.

But it could be inevitable.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington has been at the forefront of those projecting Brady to play elsewhere next season:

Additionally, the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported last week that Brady and head coach Bill Belichick spoke on the phone and the conversation—the first between the two regarding Brady's contract and impending free agency—"didn't go well."

The Brady family put their Massachusetts mansion up for sale in the summer.

Brady only fueled speculation that he is ready to move on from New England by announcing a new production company Monday:

In other words, it is anyone's guess where Brady will celebrate his 43rd birthday Aug. 3.