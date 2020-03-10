Report: J.B. Bickerstaff Agrees to Multiyear Contract as Cavaliers Head Coach

FILE - In this March 2, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gives instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Cleveland. On Friday, March 6 Bickerstaff, Andre Drummond, Cavs guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, forwards Cedi Osman, Dante Exum and Dylan Windler, spent several hours visiting with offenders at Grafton _ a medium security prison housing 1,700 residents _ to share fellowship as well as some hope and hoops.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

An encouraging 10-game start to his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers has landed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff a contract extension. 

Per The Athletic's Kelsey Russo, Bickerstaff and the Cavs have agreed to a multiyear deal. 

   

