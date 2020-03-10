Report: J.B. Bickerstaff Agrees to Multiyear Contract as Cavaliers Head Coach

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

An encouraging 10-game start to his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers has landed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff a contract extension.

Per The Athletic's Kelsey Russo, Bickerstaff and the Cavs have agreed to a multiyear deal.

