Nebraska Football's Brant Banks, Noah Vedral Added to Big Ten Tournament Roster

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball team has called in some reinforcements ahead of the Big Ten tournament.

According to Yahoo Sports, Nebraska has added football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral to the roster. Both will be eligible for Wednesday's first-round game against Indiana.

Vedral, a backup quarterback in 2019, was a two-time all-state basketball player in Nebraska with 1,286 points and 267 steals in his high school career, per Robin Washut of Rivals.com.

Banks, an offensive tackle who redshirted in 2019, averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior in high school before concentrating on football as a senior, per Washut. At 6'7", 300 pounds, he could provide valuable size inside for Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers need all the help they can get after a 7-24 regular season, finishing dead last in the Big Ten with a 2-18 conference record. The squad enters Wednesday's game on a 16-game losing streak.