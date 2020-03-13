Each MLB Team's 2020 Updated Spring Training Prospect ReportMarch 13, 2020
Each MLB Team's 2020 Updated Spring Training Prospect Report
Young players vying for spots on MLB rosters this spring are out of opportunities to impress after spring training came to an abrupt halt Thursday.
For many up-and-coming players, spending spring training in MLB camp is an opportunity to gain some valuable experience before an inevitable trip back to the minors to begin the year.
Others have a legitimate chance of breaking camp with a roster spot if they can put together a strong spring.
With all of that in mind, what follows is a quick rundown of how some notable prospects from each MLB team performed this spring. A top spring prospect performer has been chosen for each team, along with a rundown of how the club's top prospects might impact the roster.
Let's get started.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Spring Prospect Standout: IF Andy Young (7-for-20, 2B, HR)
Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Paul Goldschmidt blockbuster last spring, Young has done nothing but hit throughout his time in the minors. He posted a .271/.368/.535 line with 29 home runs and 81 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A last year, and he can play all over the infield. The 25-year-old will see the majors at some point in 2020.
Roster Impact
Reliever Kevin Ginkel (1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) is still in the mix for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen after he posted a 1.48 ERA and 10.4 K/9 with two saves and eight holds in 25 appearances last year. The 25-year-old has late-inning potential.
Slugger Kevin Cron (7-for-29, 2B, 3 HR) has nothing left to prove in the minors, and he hit six home runs in 78 plate appearances in his first taste of MLB action last year. Right-hander Jon Duplantier (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 8 K) also saw the big leagues in 2019, and he could fill a swingman role if he shows improved command.
Atlanta Braves
Spring Prospect Standout: LHP Philip Pfeifer (7.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)
Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 in a deal that sent veteran right-hander Bud Norris the other way, Pfeifer was used primarily as a reliever before moving into a starting role last season. He posted a 2.97 ERA with 159 strikeouts in 133.1 innings over three minor league levels and earned a spot on the 40-man roster. He's been optioned to the minors but could be the next man up if a rotation spot becomes available.
Roster Impact
Pitching prospect Kyle Wright (8.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) was identified as one of four pitchers vying for the final two spots in the starting rotation, along with Sean Newcomb, Touki Toussaint and Felix Hernandez, according to David Schoenfield of ESPN.
Fellow upper-level hurlers Ian Anderson (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) and Patrick Weigel (7.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) have also pitched well, while outfield prospect Cristian Pache (7-for-26, 3B, 2 HR, 11 K) has shown flashes after closing out last season at Triple-A. That trio could be in the majors by midseason.
Baltimore Orioles
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Dean Kremer (5.1 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)
One of the prospects acquired in the Manny Machado blockbuster, Kremer has racked up 300 strikeouts in 245 innings in the upper levels of the minors the past two seasons. His advanced pitchability and polished four-pitch mix gives him a high floor, and he could join the MLB rotation by midseason.
Roster Impact
Despite a slow spring, Austin Hays (5-for-28, 3 2B) still looks like the favorite for the starting center field job. The 24-year-old hit .309/.373/.574 with six doubles and four home runs in 75 plate appearances following a September call-up last year.
Utility infielder Ramon Urias (2-for-11) has a chance to earn a bench spot after he was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals, while left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (7.2 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) is a dark-horse candidate for a rotation spot after posting a 3.21 ERA in 140 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last year.
Boston Red Sox
Spring Prospect Standout: C Connor Wong (3-for-10, 2 HR)
The other prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade, Wong provides some appealing versatility that could be his ticket to the majors. After hitting .281/.336/.541 with 24 home runs between High-A and Double-A, he could be knocking on the door by midseason.
Roster Impact
The only prospect with a real shot at making the Opening Day roster appears to be Rule 5 pick Jonathan Arauz (6-for-18, 2B, HR). Has the 21-year-old showed enough to hold onto a utility spot?
Infielders Bobby Dalbec (5-for-22, 2 2B, HR, 7 K) and C.J. Chatham (1-for-14) are both on the 40-man roster, and while they will likely head to Triple-A to open the year, both figure to debut at some point in 2020. On the pitching side, right-hander Bryan Mata (3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) is still just 20 years old and has yet to pitch above the Double-A level, but he has the power stuff to make an impact. He could break into the majors as a reliever, before moving into the rotation down the road.
Chicago Cubs
Spring Prospect Standout: IF Trent Giambrone (11-for-24, 2B, HR, 12 RBI)
At 26, Giambrone is on the edge of the prospect scale, but his spring performance has opened some eyes. He posted a .779 OPS with 27 doubles and 23 home runs at Triple-A last year and could find himself in a utility role at the MLB level before the 2020 season comes to a close.
Roster Impact
Nico Hoerner (9-for-29, 2B, 3B) has made a strong case for the starting second base job. However, there's still a strong possibility that the team goes with a platoon of David Bote and non-roster invitee Jason Kipnis to start the year, with Hoerner heading to Triple-A.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (5.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) has been knocked around, but he remains one of the top options to fill a spot in the rotation if one of the five Opening Day starters goes down.
Chicago White Sox
Spring Prospect Standout: C Yermin Mercedes (8-for-21, 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI)
A 27-year-old catcher who was selected in the minor league portion of the 2017 Rule 5 draft is probably not the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the White Sox top prospects. He hit .317/.388/.581 with 23 home runs while throwing out 44 percent of base stealers between Double-A and Triple-A last year, and he's making a strong case for a roster spot.
Roster Impact
Luis Robert (10-for-30, 2 2B, 3B, HR) has done nothing to dispel the idea that he will be the Opening Day center fielder, and the six-year, $50 million extension he signed eliminates the need for any service time manipulation.
Versatile infielder Danny Mendick (8-for-34, 2 2B) also looks like a strong candidate for a bench spot, while Zack Collins (6-for-18, 2B, 2 HR) is also in the mix to break camp with the team. Once the regular season starts, it's only a matter of time before 2018 first-round pick Nick Madrigal (6-for-27) takes over as the everyday second baseman, and a healthy Michael Kopech (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K) should see the big leagues in short order as well.
Cincinnati Reds
Spring Prospect Standout: C Tyler Stephenson (6-for-16, 3 2B, HR, 7 RBI)
One of the top catching prospects in baseball, Stephenson posted a .285/.372/.410 line with 26 extra-base hits in 89 games at Double-A during the regular season, then hit .347 with seven doubles in 55 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League. Tucker Barnhart is under contract through 2021, but he could be push for the starting job before then.
Roster Impact
Flame-throwing reliever Joel Kuhnel (5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) has made his case for a spot in the bullpen. Armed with a 70-grade fastball that touches triple digits and a solid slider, he has late-inning potential.
Tejay Antone (6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) could be next in line for a rotation spot after he was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason. He reached Triple-A last season and posted a 4.00 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 146.1 innings overall.
Cleveland Indians
Spring Prospect Standout: 1B Bobby Bradley (9-for-27, 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI)
Bradley saw his prospect star fade a bit when he hit a middling .224/.308/.466 between Double-A and Triple-A during the 2018 season. However, he bounced back with a .912 OPS and 33 home runs in 107 games amid an offensive explosion at the Triple-A level. He'll go as far as his power bat carries him.
Roster Impact
Electric reliever James Karinchak (5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 K) looks like a safe bet for a spot in the bullpen after he struck out a ridiculous 74 batters in 30.1 innings in the minors.
Meanwhile, lefties Logan Allen (6.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 7 BB, 5 K) and Scott Moss (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 K) could be among the first starters called upon to fill spots in the rotation when the need arises. Outfielder Daniel Johnson (4-for-15, 3B) is also one to watch on the heels of a strong season in the upper levels of the minors.
Colorado Rockies
Spring Prospect Standout: 3B Colton Welker (7-for-16, 2 2B, 6 BB)
The Rockies farm system is loaded with corner infield talent, and Welker might be the closest to making an MLB impact after spending the 2019 season at Double-A. He's not going to unseat Nolan Arenado as the starting third baseman any time soon, and a move across the diamond to first base could be his path to the majors.
Roster Impact
A disappointing spring from Sam Hilliard (6-for-34, 3 2B, 2 HR, 12 K) leaves his Opening Day roster status in question. He still has two minor league options remaining, and the Rockies could opt for a platoon of Ian Desmond and Raimel Tapia in left field to start the year.
With top prospect Brendan Rodgers (3-for-7) returning to action recently after his continued recovery from torn labrum surgery delayed his start to spring training, he's also one to keep an eye on in a crowded middle infield situation.
Detroit Tigers
Spring Prospect Standout: SS Willie Castro (8-for-25, 4 2B)
The Tigers re-signed veteran Jordy Mercer to a minor league deal and he could begin the season as the primary shortstop with utility man Niko Goodrum seeing time at the position as well. That said, Castro could quickly unseat them after hitting .301/.366/.467 with 47 extra-base hits at Triple-A last season.
Roster Impact
Right-hander Bryan Garcia (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) looks like a lock for a bullpen role, and Rule 5 selection Rony Garcia (4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) has shown enough to warrant serious consideration as well.
Catcher Jake Rogers (3-for-7, 2 HR) got a taste of MLB action down the stretch last year, hitting four home runs in 35 games, and he remains the catcher of the future. Austin Romine was signed to a one-year deal to serve as a placeholder, but the job belongs to to Rogers once he's deemed ready.
Houston Astros
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Bryan Abreu (8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13 K)
It's not out of the question to think that Abreu could fill the bullpen void left behind by the departure of free agent Will Harris. The 22-year-old posted a 1.04 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 8.2 innings in his MLB debut, after racking up 126 strikeouts in 91.1 innings working primarily as a starter in the minors.
Roster Impact
Despite a shaky spring, Jose Urquidy (8.1 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) is still a safe bet to break camp with a spot in the starting rotation after Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley both walked during the offseason.
Catcher Garrett Stubbs (5-for-11, HR) is currently behind Martin Maldonado and Dustin Garneau on the organizational depth chart, but he could carve out a roster spot before the 2020 season is over. The same is true of third baseman Abraham Toro (3-for-24, 2B), who tallied seven extra-base hits in 89 plate appearances in the majors last year.
Kansas City Royals
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Tyler Zuber (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)
A sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Zuber is an undersized right-hander who has shown late-inning stuff throughout his time in the minors. The 24-year-old tallied 21 saves with a 1.79 ERA and 11.1 K/9 in 43 appearances between High-A and Double-A last year, and the Royals have given him a long look this spring.
Roster Impact
At 27, Ryan McBroom (11-for-35, 3 2B, 3 HR) is not a traditional prospect, but he does still have rookie eligibility. He posted a .976 OPS with 26 home runs in 117 games at Triple-A last year, and he could open the season in a platoon with Ryan O'Hearn at first base.
Top pitching prospects Brady Singer (5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) and Jackson Kowar (3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) could both debut at some point in 2020 after reaching Double-A last year. They are a big part of what is becoming an increasingly bright future on the mound in Kansas City.
Los Angeles Angels
Spring Prospect Standout: OF Jo Adell (7-for-25, 2 2B, 13 K)
While the strikeouts are a bit alarming, there is still little doubt that Adell is knocking on the door. With legitimate five-tool potential and a stellar minor league track record, it's only a matter of time before he joins Justin Upton and Mike Trout in the MLB outfield. The struggles of Brian Goodwin (5-for-27, 12 K) could expedite his arrival.
Roster Impact
Left-hander Patrick Sandoval (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) is still in the mix for one of the open rotation spots behind Dylan Bundy, Julio Teheran and Andrew Heaney. The Griffin Canning injury increases his chances of making the team, though Matt Andriese (9.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) and Jose Suarez (8.0 IP, 1 ER, 9 K) might be the front-runners.
Two-way player Jared Walsh has not seen the mound this spring, and he has gone just 3-for-20 with a double and a home run while striking out eight times. He's likely headed back to Triple-A, but his versatility should land him on the MLB roster at some point.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spring Prospect Standout: IF/OF Zach McKinstry (11-for-27, 2 2B, 3B, 2 HR)
Certainly not the first name you think of in a loaded Dodgers farm system, McKinstry was a 33rd-round pick in the 2016 draft. The 24-year-old put himself on the prospect map by hitting .300/.366/.516 with 49 extra-base hits between Double-A and Triple-A, and he has continued to turn heads this spring.
Roster Impact
Top prospect Gavin Lux (8-for-29, 3B) remains penciled into the starting second base job, and he will likely begin the 2020 season as the favorite to take home NL Rookie of the Year honors.
Tony Gonsolin (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) might have pitched his way onto the roster in a long relief role, while Dustin May only recently began throwing after dealing with soreness in his left side early in spring training.
Miami Marlins
Spring Prospect Standout: OF Jerar Encarnacion (6-for-14, 2B, 2 HR)
In a breakout 2019 season, Encarnacion hit .276/.331/.425 with 26 doubles and 16 home runs in 553 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A. The 22-year-old followed that up with a solid showing in the Arizona Fall League, and his stock has continued to rise this spring.
Roster Impact
Rule 5 selection Sterling Sharp (8.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K) has pitched his way onto the roster, and it would not be surprising to see the ground-ball specialist make a handful of starts in 2020.
Right-hander Nick Neidert (6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and outfielder Jesus Sanchez (6-for-12, 3B, HR) will likely start the season at Triple-A, but both have looked MLB-ready this spring and could see the big leagues in short order. Former top prospect Lewis Brinson is going to get one more shot to claim the starting center field job, and then it's time to see what Monte Harrison (8-for-22, 3 2B, 6 BB, 6 K) can do.
Milwaukee Brewers
Spring Prospect Standout: C Mario Feliciano (4-for-12, 2 2B)
Still just 21 years old, Feliciano looks like the catcher of the future in Milwaukee, and that future might be right around the corner. The No. 75 overall pick in the 2016 draft hit .270/.323/.473 with 19 home runs and 81 RBI between High-A and Double-A last year, and he has long been viewed as a potential above-average defender.
Roster Impact
With Keston Hiura and Brandon Woodruff now starring in the majors and Trent Grisham traded during the offseason, the Brewers are thin on prospect likely to make an impact in the near future.
Right-hander Trey Supak (3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) is worth keeping an eye on as a potential midseason reinforcement for the starting rotation. The 23-year-old has a strong 6'5", 240-pound frame, and he has consistently outpitched his stuff during his time in the minors.
Minnesota Twins
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Cody Stashak (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)
After posting a 3.21 ERA and 12.5 K/9 in 33 appearances in the upper levels of the minors, Stashak pitched well out of the big league bullpen last season, logging a 3.24 ERA with 25 strikeouts and just one walk in 25 innings. He looks like a safe bet for a spot in the bullpen.
Roster Impact
Randy Dobnak (10.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) still has rookie eligibility, so he deserves a mention here as he competes with non-roster invitee Jhoulys Chacin for the No. 5 starter job.
Despite a crowded outfield, Alex Kirilloff (9-for-21, 2 2B, 2 HR) could force the team's hand if he continues to hit like he has this spring and has in the past. A disappointing 2019 season has done little to dampen excitement about his long-term potential.
New York Mets
Spring Prospect Standout: LHP Stephen Gonsalves (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)
Once a consensus top-100 prospect in the Twins system, Gonsalves was claimed off waivers by the Mets in November. The 25-year-old may not deliver on past expectations, but he has a chance to be a useful left-hander out of the bullpen who is capable of working multiple innings.
Roster Impact
Acquired in last offseason's Kevin Plawecki trade, right-hander Walker Lockett (4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) was pushed down the starting pitching depth chart when the team added Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha in free agency. He could still wind up making an impact in 2020, though.
Shortstop Andres Gimenez (6-for-28, 2 2B, HR) needs to bounce back from a punchless season at Double-A where he hit .250/.309/.387 with 36 extra-base hits in 117 games. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, he could get a look at some point in 2020.
New York Yankees
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Nick Nelson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)
Nelson, 24, has a chance to move quickly if the Yankees decide to move him to the bullpen full-time. As a starter, his changeup and slider lag behind his upper-90s fastball and plus curveball, and his two best pitches would undoubtedly play up in shorter stints. He had a 2.81 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 89.2 innings over three minor league levels last year, reaching Triple-A.
Roster Impact
Most of the Yankees' top prospects currently reside in the lower levels of the minors, which means the list of players likely to make an impact in 2020 is relatively short.
Deivi Garcia (7.1 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) and Clarke Schmidt (7.0 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) are the team's top two pitching prospects, and both could see time in the majors in 2020. That said, their shaky spring performances makes it clear they would benefit from more seasoning.
Oakland Athletics
Spring Prospect Standout: LHP Jesus Luzardo (8.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K)
Luzardo might have pitched his way onto the roster last spring if not for a shoulder injury that wound up costing him multiple months. Healthy once again, he's poised to break camp with a spot in the starting rotation, and he has the stuff to quickly emerge as the ace of the Oakland staff.
Roster Impact
Catcher Sean Murphy (3-for-8, 2B, HR) and left-hander A.J. Puk (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) have both been slowed by injuries this spring. Murphy is still expected to break camp as the starting catcher, while Puk may be brought along slowly as he recovers from a mild shoulder strain.
Fellow catcher Austin Allen (13-for-32, 2 2B, 2 HR) and infielder Jorge Mateo (6-for-26, 4 SB) could also win roster spots, and infielder Sheldon Neuse (6-for-26) will almost certainly be back in the majors at some point during the upcoming season.
Philadelphia Phillies
Spring Prospect Standout: 3B Alec Bohm (9-for-22, 3 RBI)
The Phillies will start the season with Scott Kingery at second base and Jean Segura at third base, but Bohm is destined for the everyday third base job. The No. 3 overall pick in 2018 hit .305/.378/.518 with 30 doubles and 21 home runs while reaching Double-A last year, and he has continued to rake this spring.
Roster Impact
While it does not appear that any prospect will force their way onto the Opening Day roster, both Bohm and top pitching prospect Spencer Howard (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 K) could make a significant impact before 2020 is over.
Also, keep an eye on 2016 No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak (6-for-17, 2 2B, 3B). He is still just 21 years old, and he showed some improved pop last season with 52 extra-base hits in 119 games at Double-A.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Blake Cederlind (4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K)
With a 70-grade fastball, which touches triple digits, and improved command, Cederlind opened eyes this spring before he was optioned to Triple-A. He posted a 2.28 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 59.1 innings last season, and he'll have plenty of upside if he can further improve his command and develop a viable second offering.
Roster Impact
The Pirates see enough potential in third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (7-for-25, 2B, HR) that he was one of four players the front office recently began extension talks with, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. An early extension could eliminate the need for service-time manipulation and put him on the Opening Day roster.
Despite a rocky spring, Mitch Keller (9.0 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 10 K) remains in the running for a rotation spot. He struggled to a 7.13 ERA in the majors last year, but below the surface he had a respectable 3.19 FIP and 65 strikeouts in 48 innings.
San Diego Padres
Spring Prospect Standout: CF Taylor Trammell (9-for-23, 3 2B, 3B)
The Padres overhauled their outfield during the offseason with the additions of Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham, but there will be a place for Trammell as soon as he's deemed ready. Acquired in the three-team trade that sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati, he has five-tool upside as he looks to put a mediocre 2019 season in the rearview.
Roster Impact
Two-way player Jake Cronenworth (8-for-25, 2 2B) was given an extended look at shortstop this spring, though he didn't make an appearance on the mound. He's blocked by Fernando Tatis Jr. at short, so his ticket to an MLB roster spot will be his versatility off the bench.
MacKenzie Gore (1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Luis Patino (2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) didn't dominate in their brief spring action, but they remain two of the top pitching prospects in baseball. Both could debut in 2020.
San Francisco Giants
Spring Prospect Standout: C Joey Bart (7-for-16, 2B, 2 HR)
How long before Bart forces the Giants to make a decision on Buster Posey's future defensive home? A pair of random injuries that were a result of stray fastballs cost Bart time last year, but he's done nothing but hit since going No. 2 overall in the 2018 draft. If he catches fire to start the season in the minors, he could force the front office's hand.
Roster Impact
Outfielder Heliot Ramos (2-for-5, HR) did not receive an invite to MLB camp, but he made the most of the two games he made it into. He finished last season at Double-A, and while he's still just 20 years old, it's not out of the question to think he could finish 2020 in San Francisco.
Logan Webb (4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) will get another look in the starting rotation at some point in 2020, while 6'11" right-hander Sean Hjelle (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) could also make his MLB debut. Many of the Giants' top prospects are still in the lower levels of the minors, but this is a system on the rise.
Seattle Mariners
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Joey Gerber (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)
An eighth-round pick in 2018 after he saved 14 games during his junior season at the University of Illinois, Gerber has seemingly been on the fast track to a spot in the MLB bullpen since his pro career began. He posted a 2.42 ERA with 16 saves and 112 strikeouts in 74.1 innings over the past two years, and all signs point to an early-2020 debut.
Roster Impact
First baseman Evan White (8-for-24, 3 2B) all but punched his ticket to a spot on the Opening Day roster when he signed a six-year, $24 million extension in November, and his strong spring should clinch it.
Meanwhile, despite their subpar numbers, he could be joined on the roster by Jake Fraley (6-for-26, 2 2B, 2 HR), Kyle Lewis (5-for-29, 3 HR) and Shed Long (4-for-31, 2 2B) as the youth movement kicks into full swing in Seattle.
St. Louis Cardinals
Spring Prospect Standout: OF Dylan Carlson (10-for-32, 3 2B, 3B, 11 R)
Carlson has left the Cardinals with a tough decision. It initially seemed like letting Marcell Ozuna walk would create an opportunity for Tyler O'Neill (7-for-32, 14 K) and Tommy Edman (9-for-38) to show what they can do in left field, but Carlson made a compelling case for the starting job. Service time could play a role.
Roster Impact
Relievers Junior Fernandez (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) and Genesis Cabrera (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) both put themselves on track to win bullpen jobs.
Meanwhile, left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim (8.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K) is not a traditional prospect as he enters his age-31 season with 12 professional seasons in the KBO under his belt, but he is technically a rookie. He showed he deserves a spot in the starting rotation after signing a two-year, $8 million deal in December.
Tampa Bay Rays
Spring Prospect Standout: OF Randy Arozarena (8-for-20, 2B, 3B, 9 BB)
The offseason additions of Hunter Renfroe, Manuel Margot and Jose Martinez have left the Rays with a crowded outfield. That said, Arozarena made a compelling spring case to be part of it. He does everything well with no clear standout tool, and he went 6-for-20 with two extra-base hits and two steals in 19 MLB games last season.
Roster Impact
Baseball's consensus top overall prospect, Wander Franco (2-for-7, RBI), saw brief action on the MLB side during spring, and he will likely head to Double-A to open the 2020 season. He has a chance to be a generational talent, and while there is no reason to rush him, he could force his way into the picture soon.
Hard-throwing reliever Peter Fairbanks (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K) was acquired from the Texas Rangers last summer in a deal that sent Nick Solak the other way. His strong spring has likely earned him a bullpen spot.
Texas Rangers
Spring Prospect Standout: SS Anderson Tejeda (7-for-14, 2B, HR)
Long viewed as the potential shortstop of the future in Texas, Tejeda has spent the past two seasons at High-A, and a dislocated shoulder ended his 2019 season prematurely, limiting him to 43 games. The 21-year-old appears to be back on track, and he could soon push Elvis Andrus, who has struggled to a 78 OPS+ the past two seasons.
Roster Impact
Despite a poor spring, Nick Solak (7-for-36, 2 HR) likely showed enough last season to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. The versatile infielder/outfielder hit .293/.393/.491 with 12 extra-base hits in 135 plate appearances for a 123 OPS+.
Right-hander Jonathan Hernandez (9.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 13 K) has received a long look this spring, and while there is no available rotation spot, he could serve as a multi-inning reliever and the next man up if a starter gets hurt.
Toronto Blue Jays
Spring Prospect Standout: RHP Nate Pearson (7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K)
Pearson might already be the best pitcher on the Blue Jays roster, and that's saying something after they signed NL Cy Young runner-up Hyun-Jin Ryu during the offseason. Few, if any, prospects can match his pure stuff, and he has taken significant steps forward with his command since going No. 28 overall in 2017. All signs point to a bright future at the top of the rotation, and he should debut early in 2020.
Roster Impact
Catcher Reese McGuire (4-for-20, 2B, HR) posted a 130 OPS+ with seven doubles and five home runs in 105 plate appearances last season, and he is expected to open the year in a platoon with Danny Jansen.
Meanwhile, the team has a decision to make on longtime prospect Anthony Alford (4-for-24, 14 K), who is out of minor league options. Giving him the fourth outfielder job would likely mean sending Billy McKinney to the minors to begin the year.
Washington Nationals
Spring Prospect Standout: SS Luis Garcia (10-for-23, HR)
Despite being in camp as a non-roster invitee, Garcia made his way into 15 games for the Nationals this spring. The 19-year-old made the most of the opportunity, and while he is firmly blocked by Trea Turner at shortstop, he could be the second baseman of the not-too-distant future if he builds off his strong spring performance.
Roster Impact
While he has primarily played shortstop during his time in the minors, Carter Kieboom (7-for-30, 2 2B) had been competing for the third base job this spring after Anthony Rendon departed in free agency. A brutal spring from Starlin Castro (1-for-24, 8 K) has likely helped Kieboom's chances of making the team.
On the pitching side, Wil Crowe (6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K) doesn't have the highest ceiling, but he looks like the most MLB-ready of the team's pitching prospects, and his floor is high enough to think he can eventually make his way into the MLB rotation.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.