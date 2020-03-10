XFL's Week 5 Sunday Games Average 800K Viewers as Ratings Skid Continues

John McCoy/Getty Images

There was more bad ratings news for the XFL in Week 5. On Sunday, the league had a doubleheader that saw the DC Defenders beat the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Los Angeles Wildcats outduel the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Per XFL reporter Mike Mitchell, the two games averaged 800,000 viewers:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.