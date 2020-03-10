Amari Cooper Rumors: WR 'Motivated' to Sign New Cowboys Contract Ahead of FA

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 10, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Amari Cooper told 105.3 The Fan last week that he wants "to be a Cowboy for life," and he reportedly wants that to become a reality soon.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys are "working hard" to reach an agreement with the 25-year-old wide receiver, as he and his agent are seemingly "motivated at the moment to get something done." 

"To me, present indications are he could be signed before [quarterback] Dak Prescott," Werder added.

Cooper admitted in late January that "nothing would surprise" him when asked if he thought the Cowboys would apply the franchise tag to him. However, he said he wants to have a long-term deal in place: 

Cooper is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the new NFL year begins March 18, and the league deadline for teams to apply the franchise or transition tag was extended earlier Tuesday to 11:59 a.m. ET on March 16.

Prescott is also set to become an unrestricted free agent.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

