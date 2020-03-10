Usain Bolt, Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl

James Gourley/Getty Images

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have announced they are expecting a baby girl after hosting a gender reveal party in Jamaica.

The big bash was held at a private residence at Peter's Rock, Kingston on Monday and saw Bolt announce, "I just did the reveal and I'm a girl dad," per TMZ.

The soon-to-be parents also rocked matching white hoodies at the party with "Girl Mom" and "Girl Dad" printed across the back.

Fashion stylist Neko Kelly was one of the lucky guests at the bash and took to Instagram to give the inside scoop of the big night.

The soon-to-be parents were also spotted celebrating together:

The couple used pink fireworks to light up the sky to reveal the news Baby Bolt is a girl.