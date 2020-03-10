Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley, John Calipari Headline 2020 SEC Award Winners

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley, John Calipari Headline 2020 SEC Award WinnersMarch 10, 2020
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Kentucky head coach John Calipari was named SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time Tuesday.
The conference announced the full list of 2020 men's basketball award winners with the Wildcats' Immanuel Quickley as Player of the Year, Georgia's Anthony Edwards as Freshman of the Year, Tennessee's Yves Pons as Defensive Player of the Year and Mississippi State's Tyson Carter as Sixth Man of the Year.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Why KU Star Needs Final 4 Run
Azubuike’s NBA future is murky. He’s seen his mom once since 2014. How that could change if Kansas makes Final Four ➡️