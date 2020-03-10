Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley, John Calipari Headline 2020 SEC Award Winners

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 23: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats listens to Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena on February 23, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was named SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time Tuesday.

The conference announced the full list of 2020 men's basketball award winners with the Wildcats' Immanuel Quickley as Player of the Year, Georgia's Anthony Edwards as Freshman of the Year, Tennessee's Yves Pons as Defensive Player of the Year and Mississippi State's Tyson Carter as Sixth Man of the Year.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why KU Star Needs Final 4 Run

    Azubuike’s NBA future is murky. He’s seen his mom once since 2014. How that could change if Kansas makes Final Four ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Why KU Star Needs Final 4 Run

    Matthew Foley
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Stock Watch for Bubble Teams 🔎

    @KerranceJames looks at who's in and out at the start of championship week

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Latest Stock Watch for Bubble Teams 🔎

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    SEC Awards Announced 🏆

    Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley and John Calipari win player and coach of the year awards. Tap for full honors 📲

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    SEC Awards Announced 🏆

    Secsports
    via Secsports

    Last-Second Predictions for Conference Tournaments 🔮

    March Madness officially arrives now

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Last-Second Predictions for Conference Tournaments 🔮

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report