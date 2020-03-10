Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley, John Calipari Headline 2020 SEC Award Winners

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was named SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time Tuesday.

The conference announced the full list of 2020 men's basketball award winners with the Wildcats' Immanuel Quickley as Player of the Year, Georgia's Anthony Edwards as Freshman of the Year, Tennessee's Yves Pons as Defensive Player of the Year and Mississippi State's Tyson Carter as Sixth Man of the Year.

