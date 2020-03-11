Pac-12 Tournament 2020: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and over-Under

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After a down 2018-19 campaign, the Pac-12 has rebounded in style this year.

With seven teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, and six teams boasting at least 10 conference victories, this week's conference tournament will do a great job of identifying which teams are hottest heading into Selection Sunday.

Starting today and running through Saturday, March 14th, the Pac-12 conference tournament has given the top four seeds- Oregon, UCLA, Arizona State, and USC respectively- first-round byes, and each will eagerly await the winner of the four first-round matchups being played today.

Speaking of that quartet of games, we've compiled a list of the betting information for each matchup, per Caesars. Listed underneath each game is the spread and the point total over/under.

First-Round Matchups (all times E.T.)

No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Spread: Oregon State, -3.5 (-110, Wager $110 to Win $100)

O/U: 135.5 (O -105, U -115)

No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Spread: Arizona, -4.5 (-110)

O/U: 139.0 (-110)

No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Spread: Stanford, -10.0 (-105)

O/U: 128.5 (O -115, U -105)

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State (11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Spread: Colorado, -8.0 (-110)

O/U: 138.0 (-110)

Best Overall Bet: Over 139.0, Arizona vs. Washington

This is a battle of two underachieving rosters, with both teams looking to claim a statement win on Wednesday night.

Arizona and Washington have met twice this season, each winning on the other's floor. The Wildcats took the first matchup on January 30th by a 75-72 final, while the Huskies responded in kind just last Saturday, ending the Pac-12 season with a 69-63 victory in Tucson. The overall three-point differential between the two clubs suggests that we might be in for another barnburner tonight.

As of right now, each team appears to have a fully healthy roster, so wagering on this game seems particularly fair, and the amount of healthy talent on both sides could lead to an offensive outburst. In that January 30th matchup, Arizona and Washington combined for 147 points, far outpacing the 138.5 over/under mark set for this game, and though the second game led to just 132 total points, Arizona's top-40 offense (per KenPom) and outbursts of 87 and 90 points in two of Washington's last four games suggest two teams willing and able to score at a high clip.

It may not be the best basketball game ever played, but you can bet on Arizona and Washington playing an entertaining one today.