Pep Guardiola Talks Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane Fitness Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unsure if Kevin De Bruyne will be fit to feature against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Citizens will host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League in the fixture that was postponed due to the former's involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

When asked for injury updates, Guardiola said: "[Aymeric] Laporte, Kevin training last two days. I don't know if they will be able to play tomorrow. We'll have another session tomorrow, and the rest will be OK."

As for Leroy Sane, Guardiola said he is "getting better every week."

"He's training," the coach added. "He's not injured. We are going to decide, but he was ready weeks ago. I have many thoughts [on whether he will play]. All good thoughts."

The German has been out of action since he ruptured his cruciate ligament in the Community Shield against Liverpool back in August, so it's understandable the Sky Blues want to ease him back into action.

City shared a brief look at De Bruyne in training on Monday:

De Bruyne suffered an injury towards the end of the Carabao Cup final after coming off the bench.

As a result, he missed their 1-0 FA Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday and their 2-0 league defeat against Manchester United.

The Belgian is City's chief creative force:

He has also created more chances from open play (72) in the Premier League than any other player this season.

Kieran Canning of the Agence France-Presse suggested City have become too reliant on him after they lost 2-0 at Old Trafford without him:

Guardiola's side also lost 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the campaign when De Bruyne was missing, but he did feature in their other five league defeats, starting four of them.

Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season following their 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, having improved their form somewhat under Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta.

City have an excellent recent record against the Gunners, though. They've won each of their last six meetings in all competitions, and Arsenal haven't beaten City at the Etihad since January 2015.