Sharks Respond After Santa Clara Announces Gathering Ban Involving SAP Center

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

The status of future San Jose Sharks home games at SAP Center is in question after Santa Clara County implemented a mandatory ban of gatherings at events with more than 1,000 people because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Maggie Angst of the Mercury News reported the news, noting Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams announced the ban during a Monday press conference after the first coronavirus-related death in the county.

Per the Associated Press, there is also uncertainty surrounding NCAA women's basketball tournament games being held at Stanford and one MLS game.

The ban will go in place at midnight on Wednesday and last for three weeks, with sheriffs and police enforcing the restrictions.

The Sharks released the following statement:

"SAP Center at San Jose is aware of the County of Santa Clara's Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March. We will adhere to the mandated guidelines. No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17. We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."

The Sharks have some time to develop a plan because the team starts a four-game road trip Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

They have just three remaining home games in March against the Montreal Canadiens on the 19th, Boston Bruins on the 21st and Arizona Coyotes on the 29th.

Concerns about the coronavirus have directly impacted the hockey world in a number of ways. The National Hockey League joined Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association in issuing a joint statement revealing it would limit access to locker rooms to just players and essential personnel:

The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled the Women's World Championship in Canada, and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN noted the Swiss National League finished its regular season in empty arenas. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association also postponed a tour of Japan.

According to CNN, the coronavirus has infected more than 108,000 people and led to the deaths of more than 3,800.