2020 NFL Free Agency: The Best Move Every Team Can Make This Year

The NFL's free-agent frenzy is almost here.
On Monday, just after the extended deadline for applying the franchise/transition tag passes, the "legal tampering" period will begin, where pending free agents can negotiate with other teams.
Two days later, it hits the proverbial fan when the market opens in earnest and dozens of players and hundreds of millions of dollars move about.
Free agency is not created equal for all 32 teams. According to Over the Cap, six teams could be major factors in free agency with over $75 million available to spend. Four teams are at the opposite end of that spectrum with less than $10 million.
For every team, there's at least one move that makes sense, whether it's bringing in a player from outside, re-signing a player who was on the roster in 2019, trimming some roster fat to free up cap space or even playing Let's Make a Deal with a trade.
Arizona Cardinals: Add a S Opposite Budda Baker
The Arizona Cardinals had reasons for optimism in 2019. However, the pass defense was not one of them, as they ranked 31st in passing yards allowed per game.
With a healthy Robert Alford back, the Redbirds aren't in terrible shape at cornerback. And Budda Baker is one of the better young safeties in the game. But opposite Baker on the back end is, well, not a whole lot.
The Cardinals have just under $40 million in cap space this year, which should be enough for them to add a veteran safety.
Quite a few proven options are set to hit the open market. Anthony Harris of the Minnesota Vikings tied for the NFL lead in interceptions a season ago. Justin Simmons of the Broncos and Vonn Bell of the Saints are young, athletic safeties in their prime. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Bears and Damarious Randall of the Browns are other viable, potentially less expensive options.
Atlanta Falcons: Add a Bargain-Bin Pass-Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons are in a jam. They have less than $4.2 million in available cap space, the third-lowest amount in the league, and only one team recorded fewer sacks last season than their 28.
Oh, and Atlanta has already made it clear that one-time NFL sack king Vic Beasley Jr. will not be back with the team in 2020.
The Falcons need pass-rushing help in the worst way, but they will have to clear cap space just to take a run at the lower-end options left after the big guns break the proverbial bank.
Depending on how the market plays out, the Falcons might be able to land an aging vet like Minnesota's Everson Griffen or Carolina's Mario Addison. Both are on the wrong side of 30, but they have also shown the ability to still produce with some regularity.
If that doesn't pan out, the Falcons could be forced to look further down the pecking order at players like Carl Nassib of the Buccaneers, Jabaal Sheard of the Colts or Benson Mayowa of the Raiders.
Baltimore Ravens: Reunite with OG Kelechi Osemele
The recent retirement of longtime standout guard Marshal Yanda dealt a blow to the Ravens. Yanda will likely be in Canton in five or six years, and even if he wasn't quite the player he used to be, his loss still leaves a large hole on one of the NFL's best offensive lines.
To fill that hole, the Ravens should look to the franchise's past.
The 2019 season wasn't especially kind to guard Kelechi Osemele. After being traded to the New York Jets, Osemele underwent shoulder surgery against the advice of team doctors and was released. But as recently as 2017, Osemele was a 16-game starter and Pro Bowler.
"[Osemele] is working his way back into full health," NFL Network's Mike Garafalo said, via Joe Schiller of the team's website. "Wouldn't be surprised if he winds up back [in Baltimore] because I know he does want to continue playing [and] believes he's going to be healthy well in advance of Week 1."
After last year's injury-marred mess of a season, Osemele might be available at a relatively reasonable price.
Buffalo Bills: Trade for Edge-Rusher Yannick Ngakoue
The Buffalo Bills are poised to be a force in free agency with the third-most cap space in the league. If defensive end Shaq Lawson signs elsewhere, the Bills could stand to add an edge-rushing anchor.
Per Matt Parino of Syracuse.com, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the Bills won't spend money just to spend it. But he also said that adding an elite edge-rusher could be the exception to that rule.
"I think (edge-rusher is) one of the premium positions (in the NFL)," Beane said. "The elite ones get paid. After the quarterback, that's usually the next-highest-paid position."
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear unwilling to let Yannick Ngakoue leave for nothing, but Ngakoue has indicated that he doesn't want to stay with the Jags.
If the Bills want to make a splash at that spot, Ngakoue is the best player who will probably be switching teams in 2020.
Carolina Panthers: Sign Edge-Rusher Shaq Lawson
The Carolina Panthers are a state of flux.
The Panthers have a new head coach in Matt Rhule. The surprising retirement of middle linebacker Luke Kuechly leaves a massive chasm in the heart of the defense. Several members of the defensive line are set to hit the market, including Mario Addison, Bruce Irvin and Gerald McCoy. So is Carolina's best cornerback, James Bradberry.
And with just under $34 million in cap space, the Panthers don't have the money for a major spending spree.
Carolina needs to rebuild its defense with rookies and young, lower-tier free agents like Buffalo Bills edge-rusher Shaq Lawson.
The 25-year-old hasn't lived up to his draft slot in four NFL seasons, but Lawson is coming off the best season of his career after racking up 6.5 sacks in 2019. Compared to some of the other free-agent pass-rushers, Lawson should command a more reasonable salary, and he and Brian Burns could form a solid one-two punch on the edge in Carolina.
Chicago Bears: Add Compettion at Quarterback
Back in 2017, the Chicago Bears traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky second overall—ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.
Whoops.
After leading the Bears to a 12-4 record and an NFC North title in 2018, Trubisky backslid this past season. He was 28th in total QBR (39.5), tied for 27th in touchdown passes (17), 21st in passing yards (3,138), 32nd in yards gained per pass attempt (6.1) and 28th in passer rating (83.0).
Despite that, Bears general manager Ryan Pace said the team remains committed to Trubisky.
"We believe in Mitch," he said, via ESPN's Jeff Dickerson. "Mitch knows he needs to be better. We need to be better around him. And that's our goal."
That loyalty (or stubbornness) aside, it's nearly impossible to deny that the Bears need a Plan B under center. Whether it's a free agent like Marcus Mariota or a trade for someone like Andy Dalton, not buying insurance against more struggles from Trubisky is begging for another disappointing season.
Cincinnati Bengals: Re-Sign OLB Nick Vigil
The Cincinnati Bengals went a league-worst 2-14 last season and are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
But while the Bengals are poised to make a big splash in the upcoming draft, they aren't known for making a lot of waves in free agency. They likely won't make a big-name signing next week—especially with wide receiver A.J. Green a candidate to receive the franchise tag.
As frugal as they may be, linebacker Nick Vigil has earned his raise. While the four-year veteran isn't a world-beater, he's coming off a season in which he racked up a career-high 111 total tackles.
The linebacker corps in Cincy was a mess in 2019, but Vigil was easily the best of the lot. The Bengals aren't likely to break the bank for Cory Littleton or Joe Schobert. And even if they spend the 33rd overall pick on the position, that youngster will need help.
Vigil can provide that.
Cleveland Browns: Sign OT Jason Peters
The Cleveland Browns are in a familiar position—heading into free agency with a new regime running the show and plenty of holes to fill on the roster.
One of the biggest is the tackle spot. Greg Robinson isn't coming back in 2020, and Chris Hubbard's two years with the team have been less than impressive.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are reportedly in pursuit of two of this year's biggest names at the position: Philadelphia's Jason Peters and Washington's Trent Williams (via trade).
Of the two, Williams is the better player. But Peters is the better option for the Browns.
Williams is reportedly seeking "more than $20 million" per season on a new contract, per ESPN's John Keim, and Cleveland would have to send additional compensation to Washington to pry him away. That would be a massive investment in an aging player who didn't play a single snap last year.
Yes, the 38-year-old Peters is near the end of the line. But he would serve as a fine short-term option and mentor for the rookie tackle that the Browns should draft 10th overall.
Dallas Cowboys: Lock Up QB Dak Prescott Long-Term
No NFL team is facing more difficult (and expensive) decisions regarding in-house free agents than the Dallas Cowboys. The team's 2019 sack leader, best cornerback, No. 1 wide receiver and starting quarterback are all about to hit free agency.
Of that group, Prescott is the one player guaranteed not to hit the open market. The Cowboys have offered him a massive extension, and they figure to franchise-tag him if they can't reach an agreement by Monday.
However, Dallas needs to get a deal done with Prescott without using that tag, even if it means sweetening the pot a bit.
It isn't just a matter of keeping the face of the franchise in town. If the Cowboys sign Prescott to a long-term deal, that frees up the tag for another player, such as star receiver Amari Cooper.
Sometimes, adding talent isn't as important as keeping what you already have.
Denver Broncos: Address the Defensive Front
The Denver Broncos could be looking at an overhaul on the defensive line whether they want to or not. Both Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe will become unrestricted free agents next week.
What might look like a potential problem could be an opportunity for the Broncos to improve at a position where they're good but not great.
The addition of Kansas City's Chris Jones would be a dream come true for the Broncos, but it's highly unlikely that the Chiefs will allow him anywhere near the open market. However, a number of other players could replace Wolfe and/or Harris if either leave.
San Francisco's Arik Armstead is coming off a 10-sack season for the NFC champs. Houston's D.J. Reader is an ascending young run-stuffer. Leonard Williams of the Giants is a ferocious edge-setter and former first-round pick. Pittsburgh's Javon Hargrave had a career season in 2019.
Most of those players won't rack up big sack numbers, but the Broncos don't need that. They need big men who can occupy blockers so Von Miller and Bradley Chubb can swoop in for the kill.
Detroit Lions: Juice Up the Pass Rush
The Detroit Lions managed only 28 sacks last season, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. That wasn't the only reason they were terrible, but it didn't help.
With $47.7 million in cap space, the Lions have the cabbage to offer a big contract to a pass-rusher, even after giving Trey Flowers a five-year, $90 million contract last offseason.
The question now is finding the right one.
Tampa's Shaq Barrett led the league in sacks in 2019, but he's a prime candidate for the franchise tag. Jedeveon Clowney of the Seahawks and Yannick Ngakoue of the Jaguars are both in the prime of their careers, but both would require a huge contract (and draft picks in Ngakoue's case if the Jaguars tag him). Dante Fowler of the Rams would be cheaper, but not much.
The best move for the Lions—barring a dream scenario in which Chase Young falls to them at No. 3 in the draft—is likely bring in an older player like Jason Pierre-Paul of the Buccaneers or Mario Addison of the Panthers. They should be looking for players who could boost the pass rush without requiring another long-term financial investment at the position.
Green Bay Packers: Let LB Blake Martinez Walk
Since 2017, no NFL player has piled up more total tackles than the 443 that Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez has amassed, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. According to the Packers' charting, Martinez had a team-record 203 stops in 2019, per Kruse.
And yet, Green Bay should allow Martinez to hit the salary jackpot with another team.
He isn't an elite linebacker in coverage, which is an important trait in today's NFL. His volume of tackles might be a bit misleading, too.
"For all his tackles, a lot of them feel empty," Jacob Westendorf of Packer Report noted. "His average distance down the field when he made a tackle was 4.7 yards down the field. He had one pass breakup in 600 passing snaps. Those aren't numbers that are conducive to a big contract that he is likely to command on an open market."
Some NFL team will likely hand Martinez an eight-figure annual salary in free agency. For that sort of investment, the Packers might be able to add Cory Littleton of the Rams or Cleveland's Joe Schobert, both of whom are substantially better against the pass.
Houston Texans: Swing a Trade for RB David Johnson
The Houston Texans are in win-now mode, as evidenced by last season's wheeling and dealing.
They have more than $60 million in cap space with which to improve the roster. Tailback Carlos Hyde is expected to test the free-agent market next week, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. And since they're a bit short on draft capital, veteran talent is the best way for the Texans to reload in 2020.
Add all of that together, and you get the ingredients for some more wheeling and dealing—this time for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.
Johnson is coming off a disappointing 2019 season in which he lost his starting spot to Kenyan Drake. He also has a sky-high cap hit of nearly $14.2 million in 2020.
However, Johnson has also shown the ability to cruise past 2,000 yards in a season. His ceiling is miles higher than Hyde's. He could be cut loose in 2021 for a relatively modest amount. And the Cardinals might throw in a draft pick to dump Johnson's salary.
In other words, it's a reverse Brock Osweiler.
Indianapolis Colts: Get Better Under Center
Armed with nearly $86 million in cap space, the Indianapolis Colts are poised to be major players in free agency.
They need to devote a major chunk of that bankroll to address the NFL's most important position.
Andrew Luck's sudden retirement threw the Colts for a loop heading into the 2019 season. While Jacoby Brissett lived up to his new contract over the first half of the season, he tailed off down the stretch.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, rival teams believe the Colts are targeting former Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers.
"Philip Rivers-to-the-Colts is being treated like a fait accompli by a lot of people from rival teams. But Rivers isn't the only quarterback who will be available and has close ties to the Indy coaching staff: Nick Foles (played for Frank Reich in Philly) and Marcus Mariota (very close with TEs coach Jason Michael) do, too."
Whether it's Rivers, Foles, or someone else, the Colts need to add competition for Brissett. Outright replacing him isn't a bad idea, either.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Fire Sale!
The Jacksonville Jaguars are staring at a harsh reality: It's time to rebuild.
They took a big swing in free agency last March, signing veteran quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract. However, Foles broke his collarbone in the season opener and eventually lost the starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew II.
According to Mike Garafalo of NFL Network, some teams have expressed interest in trading for Foles. Such a move would leave a ton of dead money on Jacksonville's cap, but it would also get the team out from under its mistake moving forward.
While Foles might be a salary dump, dealing Yannick Ngakoue would be a different story. The Jags plan to tag Ngakoue, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the young edge-rusher wants out of Duval County.
Similar tag-and-trade deals netted a hefty return last year, which would help accelerate the Jaguars' path back toward contention in the AFC South.
Kansas City Chiefs: Hang On to DL Chris Jones
Defensive tackle Chris Jones told radio host Colin Cowherd that he isn't especially eager to play out the 2020 season under the franchise tag, according to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.
"It's no hard feelings. It's the business, but it's a little hard. It's like, 'Damn, what else do y'all want me to do?' I've got to go, 'I can get 30 sacks, 35 sacks to show you all.' The beautiful thing with the franchise tag is that it can go one of two ways. The team either long-term's you or they're going to trade you."
Barring a breakthrough in talks over the next few days, Jones is a lock to be tagged—as he should be.
Whether it's as a 3-4 defensive end in 2018 or playing inside in the 4-3 in 2019, Jones has quickly become one of the best in the business. Over the past two years, he's averaged 38 total tackles and 12.5 sacks per season. And the 25-year-old is only entering his prime.
No team wants to let players that good go anywhere.
Las Vegas Raiders: Sign WR Demarcus Robinson
The Las Vegas Raiders have significant holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Having a pair of first-round picks this year will help, but they need to make some judicious free-agent signings as well.
On offense, the wide receiver position looms largest in terms of needs. Unfortunately, the free-agent crop isn't too impressive, especially since Amari Cooper of the Cowboys and A.J. Green of the Bengals likely won't hit the market at all.
Robby Anderson of the Jets is arguably the best receiver set to hit the market, which means he's a prime candidate to be overpaid. Emmanuel Sanders is a proven commodity, but he's well past 30 and has battled injuries in recent years.
As a result, a second-tier free agent like Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson makes sense. The 25-year-old has yet to record even 500 yards in a season, but Robinson averaged 14.0 yards per catch last year and has shown flashes of considerable upside.
That upside should appeal to a Raiders team that needs both quality and quantity at wide receiver.
Los Angeles Chargers: Keep TE Hunter Henry
There are already big changes afoot for the Los Angeles Chargers.
They won't be bringing back quarterback Philip Rivers. They're shipping tackle Russell Okung to Carolina in exchange for guard Trai Turner. They re-signed tailback Austin Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million deal, which suggests Melvin Gordon's time in Los Angeles may be finished.
The Chargers still have one more important in-house matter that they need to address.
Whether it's a veteran stopgap starting under center in 2020 or a rookie like Oregon's Justin Herbert, that quarterback will have a better chance of succeeding if the Bolts keep their pass-catchers together. That means bringing back tight end Hunter Henry either with a contract extension or the franchise tag.
Per ESPN's Eric Williams, the team plans to do just that.
"We'll figure out all the finances, the cap and the performance—however it fits," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said. "He's a draft pick of ours. As you know, our philosophy is to re-sign our own when we can. It may not be everybody. We like to re-sign our own first and then go outside after that."
Los Angeles Rams: Retain LB Cory Littleton
The Rams are in a tough spot coming off last year's disappointing season. After trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey last year, they do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft. They also have only around $19 million in cap space, the eighth-least of any team.
With several big names about to hit the open market, the Rams must attempt to bring at least one of them back.
Players like Ramsey and Aaron Donald get most of the attention on defense, but inside linebacker Cory Littleton has quietly become one of the team's best players on that side of the ball. In each of the past two seasons, Littleton has led the team in stops, including a career-high 134 total tackles in 2019.
Not only is Littleton an important defensive contributor, but the Rams don't have much on the depth chart behind him. Nor do they have much in the way of resources with which to replace him.
Miami Diolphins: Add Second-Tier Vets on Defense
The Miami Dolphins are perhaps the NFL's most talent-deficient team, but that may change soon. In addition to a ton of draft capital, including three first-round picks, the Dolphins lead the league with nearly $88.1 million in cap space.
But if last year's veteran purge was any indication, the Dolphins aren't going to shell out beaucoup bucks when free agency opens. They appear to be geared toward building through the NFL draft.
Rather than chase big-money stars, the Dolphins will likely go after second-tier players who can help them without breaking the bank. That's where veterans like cornerback Logan Ryan and edge-rusher Markus Golden come in.
Ryan annual salary's will likely come in at or near the $10 million he got from the Tennessee Titans a few years ago. Spotrac estimates Golden's market value is $13.5 million per year after he led the Giants with 10 sacks in 2019.
But that's what second-tier salaries look like at premium positions, and Miami needs some veteran help to mentor all of the youth on the roster.
Minnesota Vikings: Move On from CB Xavier Rhodes
The Minnesota Vikings are broke—at least by salary-cap standards. No team has less breathing room than Minnesota's $1.4 million, which is well short of the $8.4 million it needs just to sign its draft class in 2020.
The Vikings either have to restructure some overpriced veterans or send them packing altogether. And no Minnesota player is more overpriced right now than cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
While Rhodes made the Pro Bowl this past season, that nod was almost as ridiculous as his $12.9 million cap hit in 2020. The 29-year-old was once one of the better players at his position, but he's backslid the past two seasons as opposing receivers have roasted him with alarming regularity.
The Vikings would absorb a dead-cap hit of $4.8 million if they cut Rhodes, but they would also free up $8.1 million. That's at least enough to give Minnesota the cash it will need to ink its 2020 rookie class.
New England Patriots: Re-Sign QB Tom Brady
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may soon go their separate ways after spending nearly two decades together.
That would be unwise for both player and team.
Brady, who turns 43 in August, isn't getting any younger. His numbers were down in 2019. And New England's season ended unceremoniously with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round.
But the Patriots were still a 12-win division champion last year. A lack of receiving weapons contributed to Brady's downtick in production. And the notion that the Pats can just plug another veteran quarterback in and remain a Super Bowl contender falls somewhere between unrealistic and hubris.
If the Patriots aren't ready to say goodbye to the greatest dynasty in NFL history, the edict is clear: re-sign Tommy Terrific and take another run at ring No. 7.
New Orleans Saints: Re-Sign S Vonn Bell
The New Orleans Saints should be well-positioned to make another postseason run in 2020. However, they aren't likely to be much of a player in free agency.
They're one of four NFL teams with less than $10 million in cap space, and that's before they re-sign quarterback Drew Brees.
Brees isn't the only pending free agent the Saints need to make a concerted effort to retain.
Safety Vonn Bell recorded 89 tackles in 13 games this past season and racked up the fifth-most defensive snaps on the team. But as well as he played in 2019, the market for "box" safeties like him isn't as robust as for ball-hawking deep safeties.
Were Bell looking at a contract that would pay him elite safety money, he'd be out of New Orleans' price range. That he probably isn't could keep him in the Big Easy.
New York Giants: Let Leonard Williams Test the Market
No one likes to admit that they made a mistake. It's human nature.
After sending a pair of draft picks to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive lineman Leonard Williams, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman might not want to let the big man leave town less than a year later.
But if Gettleman re-ups Williams on a long-term deal or slaps the franchise tag on the 2015 No. 6 overall pick, he'd be doubling down on a bad decision.
Williams is an excellent edge-setter and run defender, but NFL teams don't pay defensive linemen $14 million per season to clog running lanes. They get the big bucks to get after the quarterback.
In that regard, Williams hasn't come close to living up to his draft slot. Williams has fewer career sacks (17.5) than Shaq Barrett had in 2019 alone (19.5). After amassing seven sacks in his second season, Williams has only 7.5 in the three years since, including just 0.5 sacks in 2019.
New York Jets: Overhaul the Offensive Line
No NFL team needs more offensive line help than the New York Jets. According to Football Outsiders, the Jets ranked 30th or worse in both run blocking and pass protection.
As such, it's no surprise that the Jets have been connected to a number of free agents at all three spots on the offensive line.
"We're all looking for continuity, so five new starters would be a less than ideal situation," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "That being said, you have to do what's best for the team. So if it comes to that, it comes to that."
It isn't so much a matter of which lineman the Jets should add, whether it's a tackle like Jack Conklin of the Titans, a guard like Joe Thuney of the Patriots or a center like Detroit's Graham Glasgow.
It's a matter of how many they can afford.
Philadelphia Eagles: Add a Veteran Cornerback
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of the pack leaguewide with nearly $41.9 million in cap space. They don't have a ton of wiggle room, but they have enough to make one big addition at an area of need.
Two such areas stand out in Philly: wide receiver and cornerback. The wide receiver market doesn't offer a ton this year since the biggest names (Amari Cooper and A.J. Green) are probably staying put.
However, the cornerback position is another story.
The Dallas Cowboys appear to have prioritized keeping Dak Prescott and Cooper, which means Byron Jones will likely enter the open market. Ditto for Chris Harris Jr. after the Denver Broncos traded for Jacksonville's A.J. Bouye. Carolina's James Bradberry, Houston's Bradley Roby, Cincinnati's Darqueze Dennard, Chicago's Prince Amukamara and Minnesota's Trae Waynes could all be options as well.
Philadelphia needs to add a veteran cornerback, especially with Ronald Darby also about to enter free agency.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Clear Cap Space
The Pittsburgh Steelers have less than $1.6 million in cap space, which ranks ahead of only the Vikings. Considering they reportedly plan to franchise-tag outside linebacker Bud Dupree after his breakout 2019 season, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Steelers are effectively well in the red.
That makes their plan for free agency depressingly clear: While other teams are adding players left and right, they're going to have to release players.
Cutting veteran linebacker Mark Barron would free up $5.25 million under the cap. The release of outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo would save $5 million. Guard Ramon Foster's release would shave $4 million off the cap. And while the Steelers will reportedly pick up Vance McDonald's 2020 option, per DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley, letting the veteran tight end go would save nearly $5.7 million.
Cutting that quartet would get the Steelers nearly $20 million under the cap, which would give them enough money to tag Dupree and sign their rookie class.
San Francisco 49ers: Franchise Tag Arik Armstead..and Then Trade Him
In 2019, Arik Armstead finally lived up to his first-round billing. After amassing only nine sacks in his first four NFL seasons, Armstead exploded for 10 in 2019 alone, helping to propel the San Francisco 49ers all the way to Super Bowl LIV.
Armstead's emergence now leaves the Niners facing a difficult decision.
San Francisco possesses roughly $12.7 million in cap space. The average annual salary for a 26-year-old with double-digit sack upside is far higher than that.
ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the Niners want Armstead back and "are working on getting a deal done." If they can't, the franchise tag might come into play.
The tag makes the most sense—followed by a trade.
The 49ers have only one pick in the first four rounds of the draft. Add in limited cap space, and you get a team that is limited in its ability to improve in 2020.
If they trade Armstead, they could perhaps acquire a Day 2 pick and open up cap space for a signing or two. And a Niners defensive line that also features Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner can afford to move on from Armstead.
Seattle Seahawks: Bring Back Edge-Rusher Jadeveon Clowney
Last year, the Seattle Seahawks played quite the game of musical chairs at defensive end. First, they franchise-tagged Frank Clark before trading him to the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before the season began, they sent a pair of players and a pick to Houston for Jadeveon Clowney.
Clowney's numbers in his first season in Seattle—31 tackles and three sacks—weren't especially impressive. But since the Seahawks agreed not to tag Clowney, ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the 2014 No. 1 overall pick could command a king's ransom on the open market.
"He had it put into his contract when he was traded (to Seattle from Houston) that they couldn't franchise him again (Houston did for 2019 before Clowney was traded), so he's free and clear (to test free agency)," Schefter said on 710 ESPN Seattle. "And when you have all the guys in this market that are going to have tags on them, I think it boosts his value."
Keeping Clowney isn't going to be cheap, but the Seahawks need to make every effort to do so anyway. It isn't a matter of the cost of acquiring him—that bell can't be unrung. But Clowney is also easily the best player at a premium position for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Simply put, the Seahawks can't afford to let Clowney leave.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater
From all indications, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are prepared to move on from Jameis Winston under center. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are prepared to go "all-in" on their pursuit of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
However, Brady doesn't need money, and while the Buccaneers feature a great pair of wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, there are (reportedly) landing spots that offer Brady a better chance at a Super Bowl run in 2020.
But the Bucs' Plan B—Teddy Bridgewater—is another story.
"Bridgewater went 5-0 with the Saints last season," Stroud wrote. "He is 27. You may think he doesn't fit Arians' vertical passing offense, but he doesn't turn over the football and he hung 33 points on Seattle, 31 on the Bucs and 36 on Chicago."
Bridgewater could be more than just a temporary Band-Aid in Tampa Bay. He could be the future under center.
Tennessee Titans: Re-Sign QB Ryan Tannehill
The Tennessee Titans went on a magical run to the AFC Championship Game last year. After that postseason surprise, they've been one of the NFL's more talked-about franchises this offseason.
There's was plenty of speculation that the Titans could take a run at adding Tom Brady in free agency. However, it appears as though the Titans aren't too interested in fixing things that aren't broken.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), the Titans hope to re-sign Ryan Tannehill, who led the NFL in passer rating in 2019 and won Comeback Player of the Year honors after taking over for Marcus Mariota during the middle of the season..
This isn't to say that the Titans should hand the 31-year-old a record-setting deal based on part of one season. But Tannehill played the best football of his career in 2019, and getting him locked up would free up the franchise tag for running back Derrick Henry.
Washington Redskins: Sign an Inside Linebacker
The Washington Redskins are undergoing some major changes on defense in 2019—not the least of which is a schematic shift to a 4-3 base under new head coach Ron Rivera.
As such, they'll need to address the middle linebacker position.
The most obvious in-house replacement is journeyman Jon Bostic, who is himself about to hit free agency. But with more than $61 million in cap space, Washington could pursue a splashy free agent such as Cory Littleton of the Rams, Cleveland's Joe Schobert or Green Bay's Blake Martinez.
If those players are too expensive for Washington's liking, a number of second-tier linebackers could be a good fit, whether it's Chicago's Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski or Patrick Onwuasor of the Ravens.
All salary-cap figures via Over the Cap unless otherwise noted. All statistics via Pro Football Reference.