2020 NFL Free Agency: The Best Move Every Team Can Make This Year

0 of 32

James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images

The NFL's free-agent frenzy is almost here.

On Monday, just after the extended deadline for applying the franchise/transition tag passes, the "legal tampering" period will begin, where pending free agents can negotiate with other teams.

Two days later, it hits the proverbial fan when the market opens in earnest and dozens of players and hundreds of millions of dollars move about.

Free agency is not created equal for all 32 teams. According to Over the Cap, six teams could be major factors in free agency with over $75 million available to spend. Four teams are at the opposite end of that spectrum with less than $10 million.

For every team, there's at least one move that makes sense, whether it's bringing in a player from outside, re-signing a player who was on the roster in 2019, trimming some roster fat to free up cap space or even playing Let's Make a Deal with a trade.