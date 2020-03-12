NFL Free Agency 2020: The Biggest Questions Before Legal Tampering Period

NFL Free Agency 2020: The Biggest Questions Before Legal Tampering PeriodMarch 12, 2020
Right now, we have a bunch of questions and scenarios without definitive answers. That will change when teams can contact impending free agents during the two-day legal tampering period before the new league year begins March 18.
This offseason is shaping up to be one of the most unique because of the number of veteran signal-callers with extensive starting experience on the open market.
Furthermore, Tom Brady, a shoo-in future Hall of Famer and arguably the most successful player ever at his position, will become a free agent. He hasn't given any indication of a preferred destination.
In addition to the excitement around a robust quarterback market, a former No. 1 overall pick on the defensive side of the ball will have the freedom to explore his options, barring an extension.
Lastly, one club that's on the move to a new state anticipates the transition will attract some attention.
Before free agency answers some of our burning roster questions, we'll delve into 10 intriguing uncertainties of the 2020 offseason.
Can the Buffalo Bills Land a Star Free Agent?
Among the top five teams in projected cap space for 2020, the Buffalo Bills are the only squad that finished with a winning record and went to the playoffs this past season.
Now equipped with $82.8 million, general manager Brandon Beane has a playoff team and cash to bait notable free agents. On the other hand, how many veterans will sign up for Buffalo? The club's location in Western New York with inclement weather in the latter half of the season matters to star players like wideout Amari Cooper, per Tim Graham of The Athletic:
"Location, location, location. If I had to sum it up in three words, that's what they would be. … You might be a guy like me, who is from South Florida and has never played a game in the snow. Is it worth $1 million more a year or $2 million more a year, especially if you've been taking care of your money? Is it worth that to be in an environment you don't want to be in? Or would you rather stay somewhere in the South?”
Cooper probably isn't alone in how he views Buffalo as a free-agent destination. The Bills can battle that stigma with the progress made under Sean McDermott, who's 25-23 with two playoff appearances as the club's head coach.
The Bills don't necessarily need star power to compete in this league. They went 10-6 with a lunch-pail mentality and no household names other than running back Frank Gore, who's been a constant presence for 15 years. Cornerback Tre'Davious White became a first-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro this past term.
Buffalo doesn't need to "win" free agency, but a couple of high-level contributors could help this team push further in the postseason.
The Bills need a reliable big-bodied pass-catcher at wide receiver or tight end and a pass-rusher to replace the production of impending free agents Jordan Phillips (9.5 sacks) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (6.5 sacks).
Impending free-agent tight ends Austin Hooper and Eric Ebron could fill the Bills' void in the passing offense. Buffalo may have to reach deep into its pocketbook for the former, who could command a salary worth over $10 million annually, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
At defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler Jr., Jason Pierre-Paul, Robert Quinn and Everson Griffen are the most notable names set to hit the market, but McDermott's Carolina Panthers ties to Mario Addison could lure the 32-year-old edge-rusher to Buffalo.
Where Does QB Andy Dalton Want to Go?
With all the big-name quarterbacks potentially on the move, don't forget Andy Dalton. He's not a free agent, but Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin will work with the 32-year-old to facilitate a trade to a team of his choice, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Among potential suitors for Dalton, Rapoport listed the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots as landing spots.
If Brady walks away from New England, Dalton would be an intriguing option. He'd leave an organization that hasn't experienced any playoff success since the 1990 season for a squad accustomed to competing for titles over the last two decades.
In Indianapolis, Dalton could battle Jacoby Brissett for the starting spot. The latter isn't a lock to lead the huddle next season. Both signal-callers have one year left on their current deals, which gives the Colts flexibility at the position for the 2021 offseason.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace has publicly supported quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as the starter for 2020. However, if the three-year signal-caller has another disappointing campaign, we could see the coaching staff make a switch midway through the year.
If Dalton were to play well with a complementary top-five scoring defense, the Bears may consider re-signing him as a stopgap option.
The Bengals will probably draft presumptive No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow out of LSU. Although that move would shut the door on Dalton's career in Cincinnati, he can appreciate having control of his professional future.
Will the Dallas Cowboys Keep WR Amari Cooper Off the Open Market?
Over a week ago, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the Dallas Cowboys planned to ramp up contract talks with Amari Cooper, though quarterback Dak Prescott is clearly the No. 1 priority.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys want to strike a deal with Prescott before the franchise-tag deadline, which has been extended to March 16 at 11:59:59 a.m. ET, one second before the legal tampering period starts.
Dallas hasn't tendered Prescott yet, but the front office offered him a proposal probably worth over $33 million annually, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
The Board of Player Representatives voted to extend the deadline on the new collective bargaining agreement proposal to March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, which helps the Cowboys.
With the current CBA, the Cowboys can use the franchise and transition tags, which would likely go to Prescott and Cooper, respectively. If the proposal is ratified before the new league year begins on March 18, Dallas can only use one of the tenders—likely reserved for the quarterback.
In the latter scenario, Cooper could test the market and land a huge deal as arguably the best wide receiver available.
Obviously, the Cowboys will prioritize Prescott's deal because of the importance of his position, which leaves little time to hammer out Cooper's contract before the legal tampering period.
According to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, teams are warming up to the idea that Cooper could hit the open market:
"Indeed, teams around the league increasingly believe that the Cowboys' No. 1 target will be playing elsewhere next year.
Part of all this remains guesswork. It's educated guesswork, but the overriding feeling in league circles is that Dallas will not be able to keep both Dak Prescott and Cooper from entering free agency."
In case the new CBA passes, the Cowboys can't move too slowly in negotiations with Prescott and Cooper, or else aggressive suitors may tempt the four-time Pro Bowl wideout to play elsewhere.
What's Next for DE Yannick Ngakoue?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Yannick Ngakoue will likely part ways this offseason. In a tweet, the 2017 Pro Bowler made it clear he has no interest in hashing out a long-term deal with the team, putting the onus on the front office to deal him at some point.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expects the Jaguars to franchise-tag and trade Ngakoue, which seems like a probable scenario with the club's intention to slap the one-year tender on the four-year veteran, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Now disgruntled, Ngakoue could force his way out of Jacksonville for greener pastures. He's recorded at least eight sacks in all four of his seasons. Several teams will inquire about him.
The Jaguars selected defensive end Josh Allen, who led the team in sacks (10.5), with the No. 7 overall pick in the last draft. His early production, along with defensive end Calais Campbell's consistency, allows Jacksonville to move Ngakoue and still have a pair of solid pass-rushers.
Watch out for teams flush with cap space like the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants who need a young edge-rusher to elevate their defenses. Pending the asking price in a potential trade, those teams would probably pay the bill for a high-level defensive playmaker.
Will the Raiders' Move to Las Vegas Attract Big-Name Free Agents?
In Las Vegas, a brand-new stadium awaits with no taxes and an upstart football team under renowned head coach Jon Gruden. Is that enough to lure some big names off the market?
Last offseason, the Raiders signed offensive tackle Trent Brown and made him the highest-paid offensive lineman leaguewide. The club could land another top free agent as players look to avoid giving Uncle Sam a chunk of their money.
The Silver and Black made strides from Year 1 to Year 2 under Gruden thanks to early standout contributors from the team's 2019 draft class.
Running back Josh Jacobs and defensive end Maxx Crosby flashed the most. The former ranked eighth in rushing yards (1,150), while the latter racked up 10 sacks as a pleasant fourth-round surprise. Don't forget cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, two Clemson products who showed notable progression in the second half of the season.
Beyond the financial advantage and fresh feel around the organization amid a move to Vegas, the Raiders seem to have promising pieces in place. Gruden can sell free agents on the team's future along with the new location.
General manager Mike Mayock believes Vegas' appeal will help the team in free agency, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur:
"There is definitely a buzz about our move into Las Vegas," Mayock said. "Could be one of the big stories of free agency."
The Raiders need help on all three levels of their defense, which ranked 24th in scoring and gave up the fourth-most passing touchdowns (33) in 2019. Furthermore, the team released linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Monday, leaving little starting experience at the position between Marquel Lee and Nicholas Morrow.
According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan of Inside the Birds, the Raiders will take an aggressive approach to improve at various positions.
"The plan here, according to sources, is for them to spend relatively big on defense, while adding speed on offense at WR and depth at other positions," Caplan wrote.
The Raiders hosted linebacker Christian Kirksey on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. They can still keep tabs on Cory Littleton and Joe Schobert, who are the top free-agent names at the position, to elevate a unit with limited starting experience.
According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders will also pursue cornerback Byron Jones, who could command $16-18 million annually, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Where Will QB Tom Brady Sign?
At 42 years old, Tom Brady is the biggest fish in the free-agent pond.
Even if you believe he showed a sharp decline this past season, the six-time Super Bowl champion could cause a chain reaction of transactions around the league with a move elsewhere. One NFL executive shared that sentiment with Peter King of NBC Sports.
"Tom Brady is the one domino paralyzing the entire NFL right now," a "well-connected" league source told King.
According to B/R Betting, the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans have the best odds of landing Brady behind the New England Patriots.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders' interest in Brady. If they acquire him, he would displace incumbent starting quarterback Derek Carr.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has strong ties to the impending free-agent signal-caller. They won three Super Bowls together as players in New England. Jon Robinson, Tennessee's general manager, held various roles in the Patriots' scouting department between 2002 and 2014.
Yet, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee is working on a long-term deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who seems to be the team's priority.
Keep an eye on a dark-horse destination for Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers "will do almost anything" to land him, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Brady hasn't tipped his hand in any direction. ESPN's Mike Reiss projects the Patriots would offer the quarterback $25 million annually with $50 million in total guarantees.
Nonetheless, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, a phone conversation last Tuesday between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick "didn't go well." Her report feeds into the probability that the most accomplished signal-caller in the game may suit up for another team.
Yet, MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Patriots are actively trying to acquire pass-catchers to lure Brady back to New England.
"I've heard the Patriots have been sniffing around the trade market for receivers and tight ends—which isn’t hugely unusual but is noteworthy given Brady’s desire to play with a better supporting cast than he had in 2019," Breer wrote.
The "Brady Watch" heading into free agency will be the most fascinating development since Peyton Manning hit the open market in 2012.
Where Will QB Teddy Bridgewater Play Next Season?
The New Orleans Saints may place a high value on quarterback Taysom Hill, leaving little to no room for Teddy Bridgewater.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints intend to place a first-round tender on Hill and work out a new deal with him.
Hill would hit the open market as a restricted free agent who can sign offer sheets from other teams, but the first-round tender allows the Saints to retrieve a top-32 pick if he accepts a proposal from another club.
Overall, Hill can do it all—split out as a wide receiver, run the ball, return kicks and throw downfield—but he's completed just six of 13 pass attempts for 119 yards and an interception during the regular season. More than likely, no team will sacrifice a first-round pick for a gadget player.
As a result, Hill seems destined to be the primary backup and succession plan for quarterback Drew Brees in New Orleans. The latter confirmed he'll play one more season with the team.
With Brees back under center and Hill in the Saints' future plans, the team doesn't see a likely scenario in which Bridgewater returns, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.
"As much as the Saints like him, they don't think it's realistic to pay Drew Brees, Bridgewater and restricted free-agent QB Taysom Hill," Triplett wrote.
Bridgewater draws intrigue because he hasn't served as a primary starter since the 2015 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings.
However, Bridgewater, at 27 years old, has room to develop. Secondly, he helped lead the Saints in a 5-0 stretch, filling in for Brees while he recovered from thumb surgery. This past season, the backup signal-caller logged 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 67.9 percent of his passes.
It'll be interesting to see how teams view Bridgewater in comparison to available veterans like Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Philip Rivers, who held consistent starting roles in recent years.
When you include a possible trade involving Andy Dalton and reported interest in Nick Foles, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the supply at quarterback could hurt Bridgewater's value on the open market.
Who's Going to Sign DE Jadeveon Clowney?
Jadeveon Clowney isn't the most productive defensive player set to hit the market, but the three-time Pro Bowler was the 2014 No. 1 overall pick. He's going to draw leaguewide interest.
Clowney's production doesn't quite match his draft pedigree, especially for a player at his position. He shows glimpses of dominance against the run and rare athleticism for a 6'5", 255-pounder, scoring a defensive touchdown off a fumble or interception in each of the last three seasons.
Yet, Clowney comes up short in sacks, logging 32 in six seasons. He'll rack up pressures, ranking 27th this past season with 30, but according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the six-year veteran wants a deal worth $22-23 million annually. That's a steep number for a player who's a moderate pass-rusher.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks and Clowney made an agreement he won't be subject to the franchise tag, but the front office doesn't plan to reset the market with his contract, either.
"The Seahawks are working hard to try to re-sign the defensive end, whom they promised not to franchise when they acquired him from Houston, but it depends on the price. … The Seahawks value him highly but don't want to break the bank," per the ESPN report.
Without an extended period to negotiate a long-term deal, the Seahawks are headed for a competition to retain Clowney if they don't act fast. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts "could potentially" have some level of interest in him.
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Move on from QB Jameis Winston?
At the end of last season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were "slated to bring back" quarterback Jameis Winston.
However, the notion that the Buccaneers will contemplate other options on the free-agent market became a hot-topic discussion during the combine, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
"The only thing rivaling the buzz surrounding Tom Brady at last week's NFL Scouting Combine? The fate of former first overall draft pick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston," Laine wrote.
With notable veteran signal-callers set to become available, the Buccaneers have set up their wish list, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
"The Bucs are going all in on Tom Brady," Stroud wrote. "... After Brady, it's Bridgewater and then Rivers, in that order."
The Buccaneers have approximately $85 million in cap space to satisfy Brady's financial demands. The offense is loaded with quality pass-catchers in wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.
"It's no secret that Arians would prefer to move on from Jameis Winston," Stroud added.
If the Buccaneers' aggressive approach to land Brady causes them to miss out on Bridgewater and Rivers, team brass may have to circle back to the incumbent.
After throwing for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions during the 2019 campaign, Winston was seen with a cast on his injured right thumb, underwent LASIK eye surgery and had a procedure to repair a torn meniscus, per Rapoport.
The offseason procedures show Winston's toughness and ability to play through physical hindrances, but teams won't forget his pattern of turnovers. Since 2015, he's thrown 88 interceptions, which is the most in that span.
If the Buccaneers find what they think is an upgrade at quarterback, Winston will have to compete within a crowded market for a starting job.
Which Team Will Acquire LT Trent Williams?
New Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera couldn't convince Trent Williams to stay in the nation's capital after a medical dispute with the organization last year.
According to ESPN's John Keim, Williams wants a new deal worth more than $20 million annually. He's 31 years old and missed 15 contests between the 2015 and 2018 seasons before a cancerous tumor on his scalp forced him out of action in 2019.
Because of Williams' age, overall injury history and contract demand, the Redskins may view a tackle-rich draft class as the best way to address the position, which leads to a possible trade-bidding battle for the seven-time Pro Bowler.
Despite the concerns over Williams' age and availability, he's a proven commodity at a premium position. Secondly, none of the incoming tackles are guaranteed success stories on the pro level.
Several teams with a need at left tackle will attempt to land Williams in the coming days and weeks. We can already count the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans among them, per The Athletic's Ben Standig.
According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the New York Jets will also inquire about Williams. Gang Green desperately need pass protection, ranking 30th in the category this past season, per Football Outsiders.
Under former general manager John Dorsey, the Cleveland Browns had an interest in Williams before the 2019 trade deadline. They'll revisit talks with their new regime, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
Now, it's up to the Redskins to choose the best offer available and then replace Williams with a free agent or rookie during the draft. Whether it's Dwayne Haskins or someone else under center, Washington must improve on its 31st-ranked pass protection, per Football Outsiders.
Clubs interested in Williams will likely have to offer a second-round pick to start a conversation with the Redskins, who wanted a first-rounder before last year's deadline, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.