NFL Free Agency 2020: The Biggest Questions Before Legal Tampering Period

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Among the top five teams in projected cap space for 2020, the Buffalo Bills are the only squad that finished with a winning record and went to the playoffs this past season.

Now equipped with $82.8 million, general manager Brandon Beane has a playoff team and cash to bait notable free agents. On the other hand, how many veterans will sign up for Buffalo? The club's location in Western New York with inclement weather in the latter half of the season matters to star players like wideout Amari Cooper, per Tim Graham of The Athletic:



"Location, location, location. If I had to sum it up in three words, that's what they would be. … You might be a guy like me, who is from South Florida and has never played a game in the snow. Is it worth $1 million more a year or $2 million more a year, especially if you've been taking care of your money? Is it worth that to be in an environment you don't want to be in? Or would you rather stay somewhere in the South?”

Cooper probably isn't alone in how he views Buffalo as a free-agent destination. The Bills can battle that stigma with the progress made under Sean McDermott, who's 25-23 with two playoff appearances as the club's head coach.

The Bills don't necessarily need star power to compete in this league. They went 10-6 with a lunch-pail mentality and no household names other than running back Frank Gore, who's been a constant presence for 15 years. Cornerback Tre'Davious White became a first-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro this past term.

Buffalo doesn't need to "win" free agency, but a couple of high-level contributors could help this team push further in the postseason.

The Bills need a reliable big-bodied pass-catcher at wide receiver or tight end and a pass-rusher to replace the production of impending free agents Jordan Phillips (9.5 sacks) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (6.5 sacks).

Impending free-agent tight ends Austin Hooper and Eric Ebron could fill the Bills' void in the passing offense. Buffalo may have to reach deep into its pocketbook for the former, who could command a salary worth over $10 million annually, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

At defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler Jr., Jason Pierre-Paul, Robert Quinn and Everson Griffen are the most notable names set to hit the market, but McDermott's Carolina Panthers ties to Mario Addison could lure the 32-year-old edge-rusher to Buffalo.