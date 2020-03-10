ACC Tournament 2020: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and over-Under

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The ACC Tournament has always been a battle of the blue blood men's basketball programs and this season should be no different.

With four teams in the AP Top 25 (Florida State, Duke, Louisville and Virginia), the ACC should be another great preview for what's to come in the NCAA tourney.

The first two games, which will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., will feature Wake Forest vs. Pitt and Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina.

Florida State clinched the regular-season championship outright with a 80-62 win over Boston College this past weekend. That gives them the momentum heading into the ACC.

The oddsmakers have Duke as the last man standing on Saturday, but Louisville and Virginia will have a lot to say about that.

Here are the latest odds and spreads for Round 1 action.

ACC Round 1 Odds

No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt (-1, -110) | O/U 105

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (-4, -110) | O/U 110

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook and all games will be live-streamed on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Pitt (Over/Under 136.5 points)

The last time Wake Forest faced Pitt, they rallied from 16 down to take a 69-65 win.

Led by Ismael Massoud's 14 points off the bench, the Demon Deacons defended home court and gave their conference play a much needed jolt.

The oddsmakers likely think the momentum from that will will carry over to this matchup. Giving Wake Forest great odds to not only win, but cover the spread.

Additionally, the total is projected to go over 136.5 points.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina (Over/Under 141 points)

Back in January, Virginia Tech beat North Carolina 79-77 in double overtime.

The rematch should prove to be quite the contest.

When the Hokies beat the Tar Heels, the latter was plagued with injuries.

Now that UNC is healthy, they aren't looking like the typical No. 14 team.

The Tar Heels, who will be playing on the first day of the ACC for the first time in the program's history, will be out to prove why they shouldn't be in last place.

Look for freshman point guard Cole Anthony, who was out the last time these two teams met, to have a huge game Tuesday night.