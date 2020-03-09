UFC's Brian Ortega Accused of Assaulting Chan Sung Jung's Translator Jay Park

Jay Park, who has served as a translator for UFC fighter Chan Sung Jung, alleged he was assaulted by Brian Ortega, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Park hasn't yet filed charges and detailed the allegations Monday on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show:

TMZ Sports shared video from after Ortega allegedly slapped Park while the two were in attendance for UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (warning: video contains profanity).

Park appeared on Helwani's program to translate for Jung. Speaking on behalf of Jung regarding the fighter's next opponent, Park said "Ortega already ducked him one time." The comment begins at the 17:50 mark.

Park explained he thought that was the genesis of Ortega's anger toward him.

"For me, to be honest, I don't feel like I did anything wrong," he said (h/t Raimondi). "I just translated. I never put words in Zombie's mouth. I've never put up a [social media] caption for him. I never told him to trash-talk. I have a lot of respect for fighters. They put everything on the line—they train hard, they fight for their family."

Larry Hadfield, a public information officer for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, told ESPN that Park can have up to one year to make a decision. Were he to pursue charges, authorities would view the incident as a misdemeanor battery.

