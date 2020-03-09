Report: MLB Plans to Start Season on Time, Limit Media Access Amid Coronavirus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: MLB Logo on the batting mat during the spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins at TD Ballpark on February 27, 2020 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Major League Baseball isn't yet altering the schedules for spring training or the regular season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Passan added things could change and MLB's plans are "contingent on how the coronavirus spreads." He also reported the league will close clubhouses to reporters indefinitely.

The NHL already took the step of removing locker room access for reporters, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported the NBA is adopting a similar approach.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA has also issued a memo letting teams know the league could potentially have games without fans and only "essential staff" in the arena.

According to CNN, there have been more than 108,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide and at least 3,800 deaths.

Officials from countries across the globe have taken more drastic steps in the wake of the outbreak.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte suspended all sporting events until April 3 at the earliest. Nippon Professional Baseball postponed the start of the 2020 season. The BNP Paribas Open, which was set to start Monday, was canceled altogether.

For the moment, the 2020 MLB season is set to begin March 26, with all 30 teams in action.

