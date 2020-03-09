Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: Bucks Feel There's 'Great Chance' of New Contract

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the domino that drives much of the upcoming NBA offseason, and the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly believe there is a "great chance" he stays with the only team he has ever known in the Association.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said as much on The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM), suggesting that a number of teams could look to make subsequent moves should Antetokounmpo sign a supermax contract extension because they no longer have to save up for a run at him in 2021 free agency:

"One of the things when I talk to executives out there that they say is if Giannis extends with the Bucks this summer, which depending on who you talk to is either a slam dunk or a real question, the Bucks certainly feel like they have a great chance to extend him this summer. If he signs that supermax extension this summer and all of the teams that are sort of saving, you know, keeping their ammo dry for 2021 may begin to make action. They tell me this summer's star movement may be hinged on whether or not Giannis extends or not. If he extends, you'll all of a sudden see more action."

Antetokounmpo has already shattered even the most optimistic expectations surrounding him when the Bucks selected him with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft.

He is the reigning MVP and well positioned to win the league's top individual award for a second straight season. He is also a four-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection and two-time All-Defensive selection who is on the short list of players who can take over any game at a moment's notice on both sides of the floor.

Giannis is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game this season and is just 25 years old.

He could single-handedly alter the fortunes of a number of franchises for years to come, so it is no surprise there will be teams waiting to see what he will do before they make any significant moves this coming offseason.

Winning is not a problem for Antetokounmpo right now in Milwaukee, as the team has the league's best record at 53-11. However, it also lost to the Toronto Raptors in last season's Eastern Conference Finals and will surely be under the spotlight should it fall short of the NBA Finals again from a No. 1 seed in 2020.

If that happens and Antetokounmpo begins to think about his future with the Bucks, there will be no shortage of teams lining up eager to give him a chance to win a title elsewhere.