The Biggest NFL Free-Agency Contracts of the Past 10 Years

The Biggest NFL Free-Agency Contracts of the Past 10 YearsMarch 13, 2020
Free agency is perhaps the most tantalizing part of the NFL. Rarely do superstar players become unrestricted free agents, so teams desperate to build a Super Bowl contender are willing to shell out many millions on the open market.
It's true NFL players often don't play out the entirety of their contracts. Language in NFL deals may provide a low-risk opportunity for teams to release a player before the pact expires.
Nevertheless, we're looking back at the biggest contracts ever signed in free agency.
Players who re-upped with their teams—Drew Brees staying with the New Orleans Saints, for instance—were not considered. We also focused on free agents who signed a contract for three-plus seasons with a new franchise. That eliminates Sam Bradford and Case Keenum, for example.
The list, therefore, reflects the highest average annual value in long-term free-agent contracts.
T-9. Za'Darius Smith and Trent Brown
Total contract: Four years, $66 million
Annual value: $16.5 million
During the 2019 offseason, pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith and left tackle Trent Brown signed similar deals to join the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders, respectively.
Smith rewarded Green Bay's faith immediately, racking up 13.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits. He'd totaled 18.5 sacks in the previous four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith landed a spot in the Pro Bowl, and Brown did the same.
Brown appeared in 11 games and allowed a single sack in 582 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
T-7. C.J. Mosley
Total contract: Five years, $85 million
Annual value: $17 million
In the same offseason Smith left for the Packers, the Ravens watched linebacker C.J. Mosley pack up for the New York Jets. He'd amassed 588 tackles and 43 stops for loss in five seasons.
For the Jets, the payoff is still a work in progress.
Mosley injured his groin during the 2019 opener, missed four games and aggravated the injury badly enough that it sidelined him for the rest of the season. He managed nine tackles, an interception for a touchdown and a fumble recovery in two appearances.
T-7. Olivier Vernon
Total contract: Five years, $85 million
Annual value: $17 million
In four seasons with Miami, Olivier Vernon collected 196 tackles with 29 sacks and 74 quarterback hits. But as his free agency approached in 2016, he and the Dolphins couldn't agree on a price. That opened the door for the New York Giants to offer a colossal deal.
Vernon spent three years in New York, managing 22 sacks and 56 hits with a Pro Bowl nod in 2018. During the ensuing offseason, the Giants traded him to the Browns for Kevin Zeitler.
According to Spotrac, Vernon will earn $15.5 million in 2020—the final year of this $85 million contract.
T-5. Brock Osweiler
Total contract: Four years, $72 million
Annual value: $18 million
To call this signing a spectacular failure would be an understatement. But hey, way to get your money, Brock Osweiler.
After posting a 5-2 record as a starter with the Denver Broncos in 2015, Osweiler bolted for the Houston Texans. They won an AFC South title in 2016, even though Osweiler threw more interceptions (16) than touchdowns (15) in 15 appearances.
During the subsequent offseason, Houston engineered an NBA-style salary dump by attaching a second-round pick to Osweiler in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
T-5. Trey Flowers
Total contract: Five years, $90 million
Annual value: $18 million
Trey Flowers spent the first four seasons of his NFL career on the New England Patriots. When he hit free agency, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, New England's former defensive coordinator, decided to bring in Flowers as the defensive focal point.
In his first season with the Lions, the end performed about as expected. Flowers had recorded 6.5-7.5 sacks in three straight years for the Pats and notched seven in Detroit last season.
It's unlikely Flowers will match the expectations that come with a $90 million deal, but it's not his problem the Lions offered so much.
4. Ndamukong Suh
Total contract: Six years, $114.4 million
Annual value: $19.1 million
The 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Ndamukong Suh earned three first-team All-Pro honors in five seasons with the Lions. When he hit free agency after the 2014 season, the Miami Dolphins signed him to the largest-ever contract for a defensive player.
But after three years, that massive deal led to their parting.
Suh played at a high level, recording 181 tackles with 37 stops for loss and 49 quarterback hits. However, the Dolphins—trapped in relentless mediocrity for a decade at that point—moved on after Suh collected his $60 million of guaranteed money.
3. Peyton Manning
Total contract: Five years, $96 million
Annual value: $19.2 million
Peyton Manning missed the entire 2011 season because of a neck injury, and the Indianapolis Colts understandably limped to a 2-14 record. They wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and could not pass up the chance to draft Andrew Luck.
Heck, even Peyton told the Colts to take the Stanford quarterback.
As a result, Indianapolis cut Manning so he could join the Denver Broncos. During his four-year tenure, the Broncos celebrated four AFC West titles, won a Super Bowl and appeared in another. Manning set NFL records with 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns in 2013.
Despite his dreadful performance in 2015—the defense carried Denver to a ring—Manning was worth every penny.
2. Nick Foles
Total contract: Four years, $88 million
Annual value: $22 million
Nick Foles parlayed his Super Bowl LII heroics and vital late-season performance for the 2018 Philadelphia Eagles into a monster contract. The quarterback-needy Jacksonville Jaguars offered a shade over $50 million in guaranteed money.
So, well, duh. Foles bolted for Jacksonville.
His 2019 season didn't go as planned. Foles exited the season opener in the first quarter because of a broken clavicle, recovered, lost his next three starts and found himself benched.
1. Kirk Cousins
Total contract: Three years, $84 million
Annual value: $28 million
Minnesota Vikings fans have a love-hate relationship with Kirk Cousins.
On paper, the $84 million man boasts a 69.7 completion percentage with 56 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his two years with the team. Minnesota upset the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 postseason too. On film, though, the master of checkdowns has repeatedly made a frustrating mix of excruciatingly safe and mind-numbingly terrible decisions.
Heading into the final season of this contract, Cousins has much to prove before he hits free agency again.
