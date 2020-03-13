The Biggest NFL Free-Agency Contracts of the Past 10 Years

0 of 9

Free agency is perhaps the most tantalizing part of the NFL. Rarely do superstar players become unrestricted free agents, so teams desperate to build a Super Bowl contender are willing to shell out many millions on the open market.

It's true NFL players often don't play out the entirety of their contracts. Language in NFL deals may provide a low-risk opportunity for teams to release a player before the pact expires.

Nevertheless, we're looking back at the biggest contracts ever signed in free agency.

Players who re-upped with their teams—Drew Brees staying with the New Orleans Saints, for instance—were not considered. We also focused on free agents who signed a contract for three-plus seasons with a new franchise. That eliminates Sam Bradford and Case Keenum, for example.

The list, therefore, reflects the highest average annual value in long-term free-agent contracts.