Lightning's Steven Stamkos Say He'll Return from Injury If NHL Season Resumes

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning awaits a face off against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on February 22, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos says he expects to return from injury if the 2019-20 NHL season resumes.

"With the timing of all this, it was devastating at the beginning, because I thought I would be possibly missing some [Stanley Cup] Playoff games," Stamkos said in a video shared by the Lightning on Friday (h/t Mike Battaglino of NHL.com). "And the stoppage happened. We didn't know how long it was going to be, so the kind of silver lining in that was I'll be ready when we resume."

The Lightning were dealt a tough blow in February when they announced their captain would miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury. That effectively ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season until the NHL postponed the campaign as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Any time you lose as big a part of your team as your captain, it's a loss," head coach Jon Cooper told reporters. "You can't replace him. He's one of the best in the world at what he does."

The injury derailed what had been a productive season for Stamkos, who had 29 goals and 37 assists through 57 games.

Cooper's comments underscored the center's value to Tampa Bay. The team has an embarrassment of riches among its forward group, including reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov, but Stamkos' absence would have left a significant void.

Video Play Button

The Lightning were swept in the first round of last year's playoffs after reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2018.

Related

    NHL Mock Draft 2020:

    Outlook for Alexis Lafreniere and Top 1st-Round Picks

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHL Mock Draft 2020:

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Stamkos Ready to Return

    Lightning star says he'll be ready if season resumes; initial injury had him missing possible playoff time (NHL.Com)

    Tampa Bay Lightning logo
    Tampa Bay Lightning

    Stamkos Ready to Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Lightning, 6 Teams Ready for Flat Salary Cap

    Tampa Bay Lightning logo
    Tampa Bay Lightning

    NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Lightning, 6 Teams Ready for Flat Salary Cap

    Jim Parsons
    via The Hockey Writers

    The 10 Worst Teams in NHL History 👎

    NHL logo
    NHL

    The 10 Worst Teams in NHL History 👎

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report