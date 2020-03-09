Willian Says New Contract Talks Have Stalled, Unsure If He Will Stay at Chelsea

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Willian has said he unsure if he will stay at Stamford Bridge as talks over a new deal have stalled before his contract expires this summer.

Willian told ESPN Brazil (h/t Jack Rosser at the Evening Standard) that he has asked for a new three-year deal but has only been offered a two-year extension.

"I still don't know. There's nothing with any [other] team. There's no offer from any team," said Willian, who had been linked with Barcelona in January. "My negotiation for now is with Chelsea. There's still nothing concrete from any team. And the situation with Chelsea is still that way. Chelsea offered me two, I demanded three, and it stopped there. There's nothing much."

Willian also responded to an Instagram post made by his wife that hinted at a possible move to Arsenal, per ESPN's Joao Castelo-Branco:

The 31-year-old made it clear he is happy living in the English capital and is hoping his situation with Chelsea can be resolved before the end of the season:

“We really like London, I've said this many times. It's a city that my family and I love to live in, we love the city. We love the city and I really don't know why she posted it. It really is because the situation of the contract here isn't easy. But I hope that in the next few weeks or months this can be sorted. And then you'll know if I'll stay or not. But what I can say is that I'll always try to do my best for the team."

Willian arrived at Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has gone on to win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

The midfielder will turn 32 in August but remains an important member of Frank Lampard's squad. He has been a regular this season, contributing five goals and five assists in the Premier League.

Sports lawyer Jake Cohen highlighted how productive he's been for the Blues:

Yet it remains to be seen if he will be able to find an agreement with Chelsea. The west London club have tended to only offer players over the age of 30 one-year extensions, which may not be enough to keep Willian at the club.