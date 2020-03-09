Jose Mourinho Fears Steven Bergwijn Will Miss Rest of Season with Ankle Injury

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho fears January signing Steven Bergwijn could miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign with an ankle injury picked up against Burnley.

Mourinho said on Monday he does not expect the Netherlands international to play again this season, according to Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard.

Tottenham have announced that Bergwijn "suffered a significant sprain to his left ankle" during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor and "will now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation."

Bergwijn's injury will be a fresh blow for Tottenham given he has enjoyed a bright start to life in north London following a January move from PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old scored on his debut in an impressive 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City (UK video only):

His first performance for his new club drew praise from his manager:

The Dutchman was on target again in the 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and has gone on to make seven appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

However, he now joins a growing injury list that includes top scorers Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Moussa Sissoko is also sidelined after undergoing knee surgery in January.

Tottenham have also confirmed they will be without defenders Ben Davies and Juan Foyth for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig.