Report: NBA Schedules Conference Call to Talk Coronavirus, League's Next Steps

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The NBA will have a conference call Wednesday with team owners to discuss coronavirus concerns and the "next steps for teams," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Wojnarowski and Lowe reported earlier this month the league issued a memo to teams outlining steps for players to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There were also discussions about how the predraft process might be impacted as a result of the virus.

Wojnarowski added "concerns are escalating among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be coming for the league, including games played with only essential personnel in arenas; the precise scenario that the NBA has required teams be prepared to execute."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last Friday that the NBA told teams they should make plans for the possibility of playing games without fans and with only "essential staff" in attendance.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suggested he was against the idea:

Sports leagues across the world have either altered their schedules or scaled back events in response to the coronavirus.

The BNP Paribas Open, one of the biggest tennis tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams, announced Sunday it was postponing the competition. Italy is putting all of the country's sporting events on ice until at least April 3.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich reported Sunday that MLB was still forging ahead with the start of its regular season March 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred will speak with league owners on a conference call Monday.

According to CNN, more than 108,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and at least 3,800 people have died as a result of COVID-19.