Pro Hockey Brawl Involving Players and Coaches Captured on Video

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds of the Federal Prospects Hockey League served up a wild game Sunday, featuring an all-out brawl that even saw the coaches throw down.

According to TMZ, coaches Andre Niec and Jerome Bechard challenged each other toward the end of a blowout game that saw the Thunderbirds up 7-3 in the third period.

What followed was a wild brawl that spilled on to the bench and then spread out across the ice, with the goalies and coaches involved:

According to Drew Blevins of the league's official website, Columbus coach Bechard was the instigator, as he grabbed a stick and tried to break it over the glass toward Niec. Both were ejected following their exchange, but after challenging each other, player Nick Wright stepped in, and the situation spiraled from there.

Here's another look at the scrap on the bench, which even saw one of the coaches lose his shirt:

The River Dragons' official Twitter account tried to keep track of the incident, but with so many players and coaches fighting, it proved impossible:

Order was eventually restored, with at least eight men ejected. The benches and penalty boxes were empty―everyone was sent straight to the locker room―and the final period saw two more goals for the Thunderbirds, who won 9-3.