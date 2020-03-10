NCAA Conference Tournaments 2020: Last-Second Predictions for Major Conferences

0 of 7

BILL FEIG/Associated Press

After four months and 30-plus games for every team, the power conferences in men's college basketball have reached tournament season.

No matter what has transpired to this point, these tournaments provide the same opportunity: If you're cutting down the nets, you're going to March Madness.

In the excitement for this dramatic week, we're providing some last-second predictions as the top tournaments begin.

While each section includes the projected champion and runner-up, the analysis isn't always focused on the predicted winner. In several cases, a league has a surging team or several programs on the bubble. Those conversations can be more worthwhile than devoting words to why, for example, Kansas is the Big 12 favorite.