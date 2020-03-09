Joe Burrow Will Be 'Great Pro' Based on Pattern, Says QB Coach Jordan Palmer

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Burrow had an unspectacular college career until 2019, but his quarterback tutor, Jordan Palmer, believes the prospect's ability to deal with adversity will help him going forward.

Palmer, who had began working with Burrow last summer, explained his faith in the LSU product to Peter King of Football Morning in America:

"The patterns that I've seen with Joe is, he took a bad high school football program and they barely lost in the state championship. He gets knocked down at Ohio State but he still believes in himself. Then what happened at LSU. Well that's a pattern. He came, he was humble, he bought in, he got others to buy in, he demanded execution across the board and led by example in that category. So yeah, he's gonna be a great pro."

Palmer also noted he believed in Patrick Mahomes coming out of college because of his "patterns."

