Duke's Tre Jones, FSU's Leonard Hamilton Among 2020 ACC Award Winners

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke guard Tre Jones was named ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, one of several players honored with ACC men's basketball awards this season.

Jones was also named to the All-ACC first team, where he's joined by teammate Vernon Carey Jr., Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Notre Dame's John Mooney and Syracuse's Elijah Hughes.

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton earned his third ACC Coach of the Year honor.

As for the remaining awards, Carey Jr. won Rookie of the Year, North Carolina's Garrison Brooks won Most Improved Player of the Year and Florida State's Patrick Williams won Sixth Man of the Year.

Jones, Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, Florida State's Trent Forrest, Georgia Tech's James Banks III and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell were named to the All-Defensive Team.

Carey Jr., Williams, North Carolina's Cole Anthony, Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley II and Duke's Cassius Stanley were named to the All-Freshmen Team.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Top Prospect Almost Quit Hoops

    How Onyeka Okongwu overcame his brother’s death, emerged from Ball bros’ shadow to become a potential top-10 pick ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Top Prospect Almost Quit Hoops

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's 2019-20 College Basketball Awards 🏆

    @KerranceJames and @kenyondavid reveal our full list

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    B/R's 2019-20 College Basketball Awards 🏆

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 16 MSU Tops No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 to Clinch Share of Big Ten Title

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 16 MSU Tops No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 to Clinch Share of Big Ten Title

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Big 12 Awards Announced

    Udoka Azubuike wins Player of the Year; Scott Drew named Coach of the Year

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Big 12 Awards Announced

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report