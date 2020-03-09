Duke's Tre Jones, FSU's Leonard Hamilton Among 2020 ACC Award Winners

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke guard Tre Jones was named ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, one of several players honored with ACC men's basketball awards this season.

Jones was also named to the All-ACC first team, where he's joined by teammate Vernon Carey Jr., Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Notre Dame's John Mooney and Syracuse's Elijah Hughes.

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton earned his third ACC Coach of the Year honor.

As for the remaining awards, Carey Jr. won Rookie of the Year, North Carolina's Garrison Brooks won Most Improved Player of the Year and Florida State's Patrick Williams won Sixth Man of the Year.

Jones, Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, Florida State's Trent Forrest, Georgia Tech's James Banks III and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell were named to the All-Defensive Team.

Carey Jr., Williams, North Carolina's Cole Anthony, Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley II and Duke's Cassius Stanley were named to the All-Freshmen Team.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.